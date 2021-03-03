Cape May County announces updates on Middle Township road projects

Cape May County on Tuesday provided Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue with an outlook on a number of infrastructure improvements either ongoing or set to begin this year and next.
According to a news release from the county, the improvements are in preparation for the eventual replacement of the 96 Street Bridge scheduled for 2027.
Maintenance paving in the summer and fall of this year will be done along the full length of Stone Harbor Boulevard, portions of the Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen Swainton Road from County Route 657 to Route 9, and portions of Avalon Boulevard.
In 2022, the Goshen Swainton Road from County Route 657 to Route 9 will undergo a second phase of maintenance paving. Additionally, more paving will occur on Hand Avenue, Goshen Road from Timothy Lane to Bidwell Culvert, and Bayshore Road from Norbury's Landing to Route 47.
The spring of 2022 will likely see two road projects in the township. Goshen Road from Dias Creek to beyond Timothy Lane will enter its first phase, and work will also be done on Dias Creek Road from Galloping Way to Route 47.
By May 2021, a drainage project on Goshen Road west of Bidwell Culvert at the existing 'S' curve will be completed. Another project will take place at Railroad Avenue from Corson Road North to Route 47 and on Satt Boulevard Route 47 North. No date has been announced for it yet.
"We appreciate this comprehensive update from the County Engineer on planned road and infrastructure improvements in the Township," Donohue said in the release. "As the county’s largest municipality, with links to the Wildwoods, Stone Harbor and Avalon, we are gratified to see so many important projects moving forward in the next few years."
Also in 2021 will be the installation of centerline rumble strips in the spring and summer on Court House South Dennis Road, Bayshore Road north of the Lower Township line, Fulling Mill Road, and Avalon Boulevard.
