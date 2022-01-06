Cape May County announces a few scheduling changes ahead of Friday's snowstorm

The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to the pending snowstorm.
Services
Cape May County: Fare Free Transportation has canceled all services, with the exception of Meals on Wheels and Dialysis clients.
All countywide senior centers will be closed Friday as a safety precaution.
Events
Cape May County Zoo: Open Thursday until 3:30 p.m.
Meetings
Cape May County Reorganization: Will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Public Safety Training Gymnasium, Crest Haven Complex, in Cape May Court House.
