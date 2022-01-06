 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May County announces a few scheduling changes ahead of Friday's snowstorm
Noreaster

Ocean City residents dig out their cars Tuesday, a day after snow covered driveways and roads on the island.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to the pending snowstorm.

Services

Cape May County: Fare Free Transportation has canceled all services, with the exception of Meals on Wheels and Dialysis clients.

All countywide senior centers will be closed Friday as a safety precaution.

Events

Cape May County Zoo: Open Thursday until 3:30 p.m.

Meetings

Cape May County Reorganization: Will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Public Safety Training Gymnasium, Crest Haven Complex, in Cape May Court House.

