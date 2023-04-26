CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H celebrated National Volunteer Month with a Community Service Day on April 15.
Members, their families and friends took part in two community service projects at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cape May Court House and the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May County Airport in Lower Township.
Volunteers helped clean up the 4-H butterfly garden at Crest Haven alongside nursing home staff. They weeded, transplanted and mulched the garden while another team cleaned the parking lot and exhibits at the aviation museum.
For more information about 4-H, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
