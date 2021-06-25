 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County 4-H horse show returning July 17
0 comments

Cape May County 4-H horse show returning July 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Cape May County 4-H announced Friday the return of the 4-H Horse Council's Open Horse Show.

The event is scheduled for July 17. It is the first Cape May County 4-H show since March 2020. It will be held on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Cape May Court House and begin at 9 a.m.

There will be 38 classes with five divisions.

"We are excited to once again host a horse show on our 4-H Fairgrounds," said program coordinator Linda Horner. "It has been a long and stressful 16 months, and our 4-H member and their animals are ready to return to competition."

Entrance fees are $10 per class or $25 for the day. Pre-registration is underway at go.rutgers.edu/44416b34. Those who pre-register will have a chance to win a gift donated by the Woodbine Equestrian Center. All registrants must show proof of current negative Coggins as well as proof of current vaccinations including the flu/Rhino vaccine.

More information at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/ or by calling 609-465-5115 ex.t 3605.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News