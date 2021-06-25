Cape May County 4-H horse show returning July 17

Cape May County 4-H announced Friday the return of the 4-H Horse Council's Open Horse Show.

The event is scheduled for July 17. It is the first Cape May County 4-H show since March 2020. It will be held on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Cape May Court House and begin at 9 a.m.

There will be 38 classes with five divisions.

"We are excited to once again host a horse show on our 4-H Fairgrounds," said program coordinator Linda Horner. "It has been a long and stressful 16 months, and our 4-H member and their animals are ready to return to competition."

Entrance fees are $10 per class or $25 for the day. Pre-registration is underway at go.rutgers.edu/44416b34. Those who pre-register will have a chance to win a gift donated by the Woodbine Equestrian Center. All registrants must show proof of current negative Coggins as well as proof of current vaccinations including the flu/Rhino vaccine.

More information at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/ or by calling 609-465-5115 ex.t 3605.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

