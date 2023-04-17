Atlantic Cape Community College hosted 4-H Public Presentations Week in March.
The event featured 138 youth members of the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program practicing their public speaking skills.
4-H members gave their presentations to volunteer judges, their fellow 4-H members, family members and club leaders. Members are required to do a presentation each year, choosing from four types of presentations: demonstration, illustrated talk, formal speech and performing arts.
“We had a large number of new 4-H members who presented for the first time, and it was wonderful to see their proud expressions and to hear the encouragement they received from older 4-H members,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
Older 4-H members who achieved a score of excellent from the judges are eligible to compete at the 4-H State Public Presentations Program in June. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
