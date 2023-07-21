CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Whether you wanted to see some farm animals, buy from local artisans or catch some live music, the Cape May County 4-H Fair was the place to be this weekend.

The Cape May County 4-H, part of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, has more than 20 youth clubs, and 170 children are currently involved in the program.

The fair, which is the program's biggest fundraiser, features equestrian and livestock competitions, 74 vendors, live music and family activities from Thursday through Saturday.

"We do it for the kids. We really believe in the program," said Lisa McVey-Fisher, fair manager and a 4-H Foundation director.

"We have all different groups and clubs. A lot of people think it's just horses and livestock, but there's sewing, cooking, art, gardening and more," McVey-Fisher said.

Eight-year-old Amelia Starnes prepared to compete alongside her horse, Buddy, at the stables.

Starnes said she has been riding since she was 3, and is now part of the Horsin' Around club. Her favorite part of the 4-H fair is "getting to hang out with all the horses," she said.

Eleven-year-old Ryley Yates, a member of the Lambs R Us club, stood inside a pen feeding sheep. Yates said she has to make sure all the animals are safe and taken care of at the fair.

"I love getting to watch the animals grow and playing with them," Yates said.

The vendors at the fair ranged from community groups to crafters.

The Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association showed visitors that bees aren't as scary as they seem by entering a tent filled with bees and holding them in their hands.

"People are fascinated by the bee tent. We like to show them that you don't have to be afraid of bees," said Debbie Morey, a member of the association.

Eleven-year-old Harmony Bennett sold her handmade crystal jewelry at the fair.

"It's always been a hobby. I've always been interested in working with my hands," Bennett said.

Bennett, who is from Florida but stays in Woodbine in the summer, said she sells her jewelry in person and promotes it on social media.

"I just want to show people my small business," Bennett said.

The American Legion Post 239 promoted its programs, which include scholarships for high school students and supporting families in need.

"We are able to talk to a lot of people, and it's amazing. ... We had a young lady come up to us and tell us her grandfather served," said William Eisele Jr., a Vietnam War veteran.

The post held a flag retirement ceremony Saturday. It cut stars out from the flag for people to burn in the ceremony, which Eisele said brings some people closure.

"We do this event so people are aware," Eisele said. "There's good things we're doing."

JJ's Unique Gifts displayed dozens of handmade wooden signs at its tent. Artist Scott Cooper said people often don't believe his art is handmade, so he burns wood live at his tent later in the day.

"My biggest thing is that if I can make you smile, it makes me feel good," Cooper said.

Jen Sawyer Caraballo, coordinator of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension program, showed children how to plant a seed and at her table informed them about where their food comes from.

Caraballo has been the coordinator of the program since 2016 and has participated in the fair since. She said they always like to give out information about the program and do activities with the kids.

"The best part is just seeing the interaction with the kids, and them getting excited about stuff like planting a seed in a Dixie cup," Caraballo said.

A variety of unique activities were there for kids and families, including an inflatable pool with paddle boats, a remote-control monster truck game, and Gellyball, which involves shooting a gel-blaster gun in an obstacle course.

In the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, projects done by various 4-H clubs were displayed for visitors. Some clubs had tables set up, including the cooking club Kitchen Phanatics and the new Lego club called Get Your Brick On.

The livestock shows included a lamb and hog show, a poultry and waterfowl show, a rabbit show and a goat show. Livestock classes were open to the public over the course of the three days.

Equestrian competitions featuring some of the clubs also were held.

The 4-H club is one of the largest youth organizations, with more than 6 million young people, 538,000 volunteers, and 3,500 staff.