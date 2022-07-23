Cape May County 4-H Fair makes triumphant post-COVID return

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation learned this weekend that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

The county 4-H Fair, held Thursday to Saturday, returned for the first time since 2019. The fair was in full force Saturday, with more than twice the vendors than 2019, new musical acts, plenty of food and the return of kid-friendly amusement rides.

Lisa McVey, a 4-H chairperson, was thrilled with the success of this year's fair.

But this wasn't necessarily a return of the 4-H Fair. It was the start of a new chapter, she said.

Thursday and Friday were packed in the evening, seeing several thousand each night, according to 4-H Program Coordinator Linda Horner. Saturday was expected to see much of the same crowds.

"We needed to breathe life back into this again," said McVey, who has been in her current position since 2018.

This year's theme was Christmas in July. The horse stalls were decked out with Christmas decorations, and there was a Santa Claus in shorts meeting fair-goers. Saturday was also Western themed, with horse shows throughout the day.

There were more than 60 vendors signed up this year, selling items from jams and sauces to crafts and toys. Fair-goers could get their faces painted and make tie-dyed shirts. Several food booths were sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds, offering everything from barbecue and seafood to water ice and slushies.

One of the biggest features this year was the return of carnival rides for kids. McVey said this was the first time in probably at least 10 years they had rides. That was a big draw.

McVey said an agreement ended between the 4-H and a previous rides company, which had a poor reputation, more than 10 years ago, and they hadn't found a new company until recently.

"We finally were able to get a hold of Johnson's Fun Factory and Amusements (in Camden), and they're family-run, family-oriented and just down to earth, very reasonable, $20 wristbands and unlimited rides."

McVey said the foundation's members, longtime ones and new, put forth a great effort to make the 2022 show a special one.

One of the newer members, Jason Couse, helped with the scheduling of entertainment. Local music artists like John Wood, of Linwood, and Terry Lee Goffee, who brought his Johnny Cash tribute, performed Friday.

Couse, who became a foundation director last October and whose children are in the 4-H, said it was tough figuring out how to bring in a high level of entertainment on a tight budget, an after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic with which the foundation is still dealing.

"We have plans that we're working on. We want to make this a tradition, make this a fair that future kids will bring their kids back to," he said.

Michele Hubmaster, of West Cape May, remembers coming to the Cape May 4-H Fair when she was a child in the early 1980s. Her four children came to the fair Friday.

She was there this weekend with her business, Cape May Dips, Sticks & Gifts, which sells sauces, jams, salsas and more.

"It's pretty much the same," said Hubmaster, 51, "but you know what I noticed? There are a lot more families and a lot more events. Before it was just horses and cows. Now they have dogs and a little girl was telling me about the fishing club. It's expanded a lot, and I didn't know about that, and it's pretty nice."

Eric Toolan, 42, of Aston, Pennsylvania, brought his wife, Adria, and their two girls, Cara 4, and Penelope, 2, to the fair for the first time. Cara was busy making her own tie-dyed shirt at the Cowdog Tie Dye table, based out of Stone Harbor.

The Toolans, who have a summer home in the North Cape May section of Lower Township, planned to do some of the amusement rides as well.

"They loved (the horses), and of course, they want one now," Eric Toolan said.

Ron, 38, and Nicole Kessler, of Mays Landing, are in the first year of owning East Coast Axes, a mobile ax-throwing game they bring to festivals and fairs like this. They were both impressed with the 4-H Fair and have plans to return in the future.

"We've been to a couple other 4-H fairs and things like that, and this has been, I think, the best and most fun," said Nicole Kessler, 37.