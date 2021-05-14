 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County 4-H fair canceled
0 comments
top story

Cape May County 4-H fair canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
071919_nws_cmc4h (8)

Hayley McLaughlan, 10, of Green Creek, and Emma Gotwols, 9, of Cape May Court House, walk rabbit "Goldie" around the Coover Pavilion at the Cape May County 4-H Fair in 2019.

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H fair has been canceled for the second year in a row, the county's 4-H foundation said Friday.

Foundation officials said they canceled the event due to added expenses for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy levels on the fairgrounds and in its buildings, social distancing challenges and insufficient planning time.

The fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the foundation held a virtual 4-H fair coupled with socially distanced activities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deciding to cancel the fair again was difficult and challenging, officials said in a news release.

“We are proud of the longstanding tradition of our annual 4-H fair," said Craig DeGenova, the foundation's president. "And we understand how much it means to our 4-H’ers, volunteers, 4-H families and the community, as well as the small businesses and vendors who participate.”

The foundation is hopeful the event will return to its full operation next year, but in the meantime, a smaller fair is being planned for later this summer.

“We hope this will give the Cape May County 4-H community a chance to come together and celebrate seeing old friends, demonstrate their 4-H projects, enjoy good food and participate in fun family activities while taking necessary safety precautions," DeGenova said. 

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News