Cape May County 4-H fair canceled

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H fair has been canceled for the second year in a row, the county's 4-H foundation said Friday.

Foundation officials said they canceled the event due to added expenses for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy levels on the fairgrounds and in its buildings, social distancing challenges and insufficient planning time.

The fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the foundation held a virtual 4-H fair coupled with socially distanced activities.

Deciding to cancel the fair again was difficult and challenging, officials said in a news release.

“We are proud of the longstanding tradition of our annual 4-H fair," said Craig DeGenova, the foundation's president. "And we understand how much it means to our 4-H’ers, volunteers, 4-H families and the community, as well as the small businesses and vendors who participate.”

The foundation is hopeful the event will return to its full operation next year, but in the meantime, a smaller fair is being planned for later this summer.