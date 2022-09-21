Cape May County 4-H’ers take home ribbons at horse show

Cape May County 4-H’ers competed at the 2022 NJ State 4-H Championship Horse Show in August at Dream Park in Gloucester County and took home ribbons in both the English and Western divisions. In the English Day competitions, Abigail Kitner with her horse, Pixie Dust, took home several ribbons while Callie Carney and her horse, King Solomon, won third place in English Equitation on the Flat.
In the Western Day competition and the English Day Competition, Caitlyn Schaffer and her horse, Google It, took home several ribbons. Caitlyn Martindale qualified to show at the state competition in the English Division, but her horse, One Dynamic Fox, was injured the day before the show and she had to scratch.
