Cape May Councilman charged with cyberharassment of ex-girlfriend

CAPE MAY – City Councilman Chris Bezaire, 43, faces a series of charges stemming from allegations of cyberharassment allegedly committed against a former girlfriend.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bezaire was taken into custody, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Prosecutor’s Office announced. He faces charges of stalking, invasion of privacy, and cyberharassment, according to a release.
Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with detectives from Middle Township Police, have been investigating allegations against Bezaire since May, the release states.
Bezaire is a Realtor in Cape May. He was elected to City Council in 2020.
According to Sutherland, after Bezaire was taken into custody, detectives executed search warrants at his home on Windsor Avenue in Cape May and at his office on Washington Street.
Bezaire was processed and lodged in the Cape May jail pending a court appearance, according to the announcement.
Invasion of privacy is a third-degree crime, while the others are fourth-degree crimes. Someone convicted of a third-degree crime could face three to five years in state prison, while a fourth-degree crime could mean an 18-month sentence, according to Sutherland, who added that anyone facing charges is presumed to be innocent unless guilt is proven.
