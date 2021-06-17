 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May councilman charged with cyber-harassment of ex-girlfriend
2 comments
top story

Cape May councilman charged with cyber-harassment of ex-girlfriend

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Summer rentals

Christopher Bezaire, of Coldwell Banker Sol Needles Real Estate in Cape May, looks through summer rental keys at the office in 2010.

 Edward Lea

CAPE MAY — City Councilman Chris Bezaire, 43, faces a series of charges stemming from allegations of cyber-harassment allegedly committed against a former girlfriend.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bezaire was taken into custody, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Prosecutor’s Office announced. He faces charges of stalking, invasion of privacy, and cyber-harassment, according to a release.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with detectives from Middle Township Police, have been investigating allegations against Bezaire since May, the release states.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bezaire is a realtor in Cape May. He was elected to City Council in 2020.

According to Sutherland, after Bezaire was taken into custody, detectives executed search warrants at his home on Windsor Avenue in Cape May and at his office on Washington Street.

Bezaire was processed and lodged in the Cape May jail pending a court appearance, according to the announcement.

Invasion of privacy is a third-degree crime, while the others are fourth-degree crimes. Someone convicted of a third-degree crime could face three to five years in state prison, while a fourth-degree crime could mean an 18-month sentence, according to Sutherland, who added that anyone facing charges is presumed to be innocent unless guilt is proven.

Bezaire’s cell phone went directly to voicemail on Wednesday evening. Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock could not immediately be reached for comment.

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia spaceport nears FAA approval after 9 years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News