Cape May councilman charged with cyber-harassment of ex-girlfriend

CAPE MAY — City Councilman Chris Bezaire, 43, faces a series of charges stemming from allegations of cyber-harassment allegedly committed against a former girlfriend.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bezaire was taken into custody, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Prosecutor’s Office announced. He faces charges of stalking, invasion of privacy, and cyber-harassment, according to a release.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with detectives from Middle Township Police, have been investigating allegations against Bezaire since May, the release states.

Bezaire is a realtor in Cape May. He was elected to City Council in 2020.

According to Sutherland, after Bezaire was taken into custody, detectives executed search warrants at his home on Windsor Avenue in Cape May and at his office on Washington Street.

Bezaire was processed and lodged in the Cape May jail pending a court appearance, according to the announcement.