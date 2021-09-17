Cape May Councilman Bezaire guilty in plea deal

CAPE MAY — Councilman Chris Bezaire pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court.

By pleading guilty to the two fourth-degree crimes, Bezaire could face 30 to 60 days in jail, minus the 13 days he spent in county jail this year immediately following his arrest. A plea agreement reached with prosecutors also calls for three to five years of probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21 before Judge Bernard DeLury.

Bezaire, 43, was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend. The Prosecutor’s Office later added charges of cyber-harassment, contempt of court and impersonation stemming from a second victim.

Elected last year, Bezaire remains a member of City Council, returning to regular meetings in August after announcing a leave of absence in July. He was released from county jail June 28.

On Friday, Bezaire issued a statement in which he promised to learn from his mistakes.