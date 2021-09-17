Cape May Councilman Bezaire guilty in plea deal

CAPE MAY — Councilman Chris Bezaire pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court.
By pleading guilty to the two fourth-degree crimes, Bezaire could face 30 to 60 days in jail, minus the 13 days he spent in county jail this year immediately following his arrest. A plea agreement reached with prosecutors also calls for three to five years of probation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21 before Judge Bernard DeLury.
Bezaire, 43, was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend. The Prosecutor’s Office later added charges of cyber-harassment, contempt of court and impersonation stemming from a second victim.
Elected last year, Bezaire remains a member of City Council, returning to regular meetings in August after announcing a leave of absence in July. He was released from county jail June 28.
On Friday, Bezaire issued a statement in which he promised to learn from his mistakes.
“I am humbled by the agreement that was reached today,” Bezaire said. “I have come to a point in my life where I’ve been given the opportunity to examine my behaviors and actions and, more importantly, change them in a positive manner. I am grateful and intend to continue to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
In court Friday, Bezaire admitted guilt on two charges, contempt of court and stalking.
The contempt charge related to his contacting the current fiancé of a former girlfriend, asking to talk about her dropping accusations against him when he was going to run for council last fall. Bezaire had been ordered not to try to contact the woman.
The stalking charge was related to an attempt to contact another woman anonymously over a period of several weeks, with the intent of causing emotional distress.
The original complaint alleged he posted “lewd, indecent or obscene material” to a Facebook group with the intent of causing emotional harm. Neither of the alleged victims has been named in court.
Rumors and accusations swirled around Bezaire during the campaign, with accusations posted on social media and made in local media. A campaign flyer also alleged "Threats. Lies. Abuse" on Bezaire's part but did not give details. His opponent in the race for council denied any knowledge of the flyer, which gave an Atlantic City address.
Under the agreement, Bezaire also is ordered not to leave the state, although the court gave permission for him to travel to San Francisco this fall for a real estate conference.
Bezaire has a real estate business in town.
An ankle bracelet that Bezaire has worn since his release has also been removed.
"On the record, Chris stepped up and accepted responsibility," Bezaire's attorney, John Tumelty, said after the Friday hearing. "He's completely turned his life around. Now he's focused on his children and his job and on his responsibilities with City Council."
In a previous hearing, Tumelty cited alcohol abuse as a contributing factor in his client's crimes. He said Bezaire has entered an alcohol rehabilitation program.
At an August council meeting, Bezaire discussed the matter in public, saying he could not address the charges directly but expressing confidence in the fairness of the judicial process.
“Most importantly, my ability to serve the citizens of Cape May will not be affected,” Bezaire said.
The Prosecutor's Office did not return a request for comment Friday, nor did Mayor Zack Mullock. In July, Mullock said council does not have the authority to remove a sitting member.
There is a rule in Cape May that would allow for the removal of a member who has missed three meetings in a row, but Bezaire was back in his council seat before he reached that number.
