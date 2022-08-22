Cape May Council OKs payback plan for bonuses paid from housing fund

CAPE MAY — Cape May will allow senior employees who received bonuses out of the city’s affordable housing fund to pay that back using accrued vacation and sick time, for which the employees would otherwise be compensated.

The vote, held last week during a lengthy meeting after City Council members discussed the matter behind closed doors, is the latest move in a high-profile case involving the use of the funds.

In most cases, discussions of City Council must be held in public, but there are exceptions, including for the governing body to discuss litigation. The closed meeting lasted about an hour, and included an update on the status of the city’s affordable housing funds and on a lawsuit filed by former city manager Jerry Inderwies.

Inderwies did not respond Monday to a request for an interview.

Inderwies, who has also formerly served as a member of City Council and as the city fire chief, had filed a defamation suit against the city, City Council member Stacy Sheehan, city manager Michael Voll and Adam Gordon, the executive director of the Fair Share Housing Center over accusations made about the use of the city’s affordable housing funds to pay bonuses.

In an interview with the Cape May Sentinel, an online publication, Gordon described the payments as deeply wrong, and suggested the center would take the city to court if the funds were not returned.

Superior Court Judge James Pickering dismissed the suit this month, finding Gordon’s comments were constitutionally protected.

On Aug. 16, the first public meeting since the decision, Mayor Zack Mullock vowed that the city would begin to invest money toward the fund, and is working on a plan with the Cape May Housing Authority to invest in its properties on Lafayette Street.

“This is a fund for exactly what the city needs, affordable housing,” Mullock said at the meeting. “The low-income housing fund must be made whole, and we need to get to work on what the fund is for.”

He said the city has an obligation to use the funds to build affordable housing.

Contacted after the meeting, Mullock said the payments out of the affordable housing fund amounted to about $100,000. The fund has about $1 million, he said, mostly raised from a fee imposed on new development in the city, based on a percentage of the assessed value.

According to several sources, while serving as city manager, Inderwies paid himself and other employees out of the fund, based on work done on behalf of affordable housing. The practice drew condemnation from the Fair Share Housing Center, an advocacy group that has worked with New Jersey courts to negotiate housing requirements for municipalities since the state’s Council on Affordable Housing ceased to function.

Mullock said the new administration learned of the practice from a whistleblower, and said at the meeting that in addition to the Fair Share Housing Center, the city auditor and state officials have also told the city the payments were not a good use of the funds.

In October, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office let the city know it would not file charges in connection to the use of the funds, city manager Voll confirmed Monday. He said seven employees received money from the fund while Inderwies was manager, ranging from a few thousand dollars to about $16,000.

The payments have been described as bonuses.

“The question is, what did they do for that money,” Voll said. He said he did not have an explanation for why the money was paid to the employees.

One employee, the one who received the smallest amount, has already paid the fund back in full. The recent council vote will allow another employee to pay back the fund through accrued vacation and sick time.

Some, including Inderwies, no longer work for the city. Voll said the city has not given up on getting the funds back, and is considering legal action.

“We’re not dropping it, we’re pursuing getting that money back from the people that left,” he said.

“What happened is deeply wrong. We believe that now is the time for the city to take legal action to recover the funds,” Mullock said at the meeting, although he did not specify what legal steps could be taken.

But Mullock also said the city should not blame people who accepted the money, saying some of them are among the city’s most valuable employees. Lou Belasco, the deputy city manager, is among those who accepted funds, Mullock said after the meeting, and is the employee who plans to pay it back through sick and vacation time.

Sheehan was the lone vote against allowing that plan.

“I don’t think sick time should be used to pay a debt,” she said. Vacation time is earned by employees, she said, but she added that sick time should be used when an employee needs it.

City employees would otherwise be entitled to additional compensation for unused time.

The measure passed 4-1.