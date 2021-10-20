Cape May Council colleagues call on Bezaire to resign

"I stand by the comments I made. There is a process in place for the public to both elect and recall elected officials," Bezaire said. "I respect that process and hope my colleagues would do so as well."

Bezaire also could be removed from council if he misses three consecutive meetings, although that has not happened.

The councilmembers’ opposition to Bezaire was shared by many in the community. Of the dozens in attendance Tuesday, many held signs in opposition to Bezaire, demanding he resign. Everyone who publicly criticized Bezaire during the meeting received applause from the attendees. No one showed any outward signs of support for the embattled councilmember.

Wesley Laudeman, who addressed Bezaire during the public comment period, brought attention to the councilmember’s seeming lack of backing. She said the only thing that was protecting him was that some people may be intimidated to confront the councilmember, who has a local real estate business.

“We talked to a lot of people these last couple weeks — no one thinks that you should remain on council,” Laudeman said. “I would say the only thing that goes in your favor is that people are hesitant to speak out.”

Laudeman vowed that she would continue to protest Bezaire until he leaves office.