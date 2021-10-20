Cape May Council colleagues call on Bezaire to resign

CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
City Council members called on colleague Chris Bezaire to resign during Tuesday night's meeting. The appeals came as residents amassed inside City Hall to protest Bezaire, who pleaded guilty last month to charges of stalking an ex-girlfriend and contempt of court.
“I don’t know you, Chris, but I do know abusers,” said resident Michelle Smith. “You do not deserve to be in council, you deserve to be in jail.”
Bezaire said Tuesday night at the meeting that he was considering whether to resign but would not make any decision prior to Nov. 12 — the date from which residents can begin the process of petitioning for a recall election. Bezaire was elected in 2020, and his current term lasts through 2024.
Resident Justine Magariel told Bezaire she believed people in Cape May, united, could succeed in having him leave office.
“I know that I don’t scare you, I don’t own property you represent, I don’t work in a prosecutor’s office, I have no way to personally compel you to make a decision before Nov. 12 — but there are hundreds of me, and tonight I am here on behalf of the concerned citizens of this town,” Magariel said. “Our collective request for your resignation is not a vendetta for the betrayal we feel as your constituents, it is our civic duty.”
Bezaire was first arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, cyber-harassment and invasion of privacy after the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the relationship between Bezaire and an ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors later added charges of cyber-harassment, impersonation and contempt in a case involving a second victim.
Cape May residents sat through the first hour of Tuesday's council meeting silently holding signs that said “resign.” When the public comment period came, an attorney who had represented one of Bezaire’s victims demanded the other four members of the five-member council address whether they believe their colleague should tender his resignation.
All of his fellow councilmembers proceeded to call for Bezaire’s resignation. Councilmember Shaine Meier was especially blunt.
“Chris Bezaire knows how I feel — I’ve expressed to him that I would have resigned if I were him in this position already,” Meier said. “And frankly, before the meeting, I called him an (expletive).”
Councilmember Lorraine Baldwin, who openly criticized Bezaire before the public comment portion of the night, said councilmembers ought to “be held to a higher standard.”
Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan said, “The city and its citizens should be the top priority of the City Council,” and that Bezaire had distracted from that priority.
Mayor Zachary Mullock responded last.
“I’ve given my personal opinion (to Bezaire), which was I thought he should resign,” Mullock said. “It has become a distraction, no doubt, and I feel for everyone involved in this, and that’s not to make light of any side there, I just do feel very upset about the whole thing.”
Mullock noted that council has done all it can to punish Bezaire by stripping him of his committee assignments. While he has been removed from those positions, he can still vote on resolutions and ordinances. Council does not have the authority to vote to expel members, but residents could petition to have him removed in a referendum.
Mullock emphasized in a statement Wednesday that he believes Bezaire should resign.
“When the charges were brought against Councilman Bezaire in June, we stated that the City of Cape May has no tolerance for harassment of any kind, and that all parties were entitled to due process. That process has played itself out,” Mullock said. “As the community heard at last night's council meeting, Council agreed that Chris Bezaire should resign. We have encouraged his resignation privately, and I now encourage it publicly.”
In a statement emailed to The Press on Wednesday, Bezaire argued that his decision to wait until Nov. 12 reflected respect for the democratic process.
"I stand by the comments I made. There is a process in place for the public to both elect and recall elected officials," Bezaire said. "I respect that process and hope my colleagues would do so as well."
Bezaire also could be removed from council if he misses three consecutive meetings, although that has not happened.
The councilmembers’ opposition to Bezaire was shared by many in the community. Of the dozens in attendance Tuesday, many held signs in opposition to Bezaire, demanding he resign. Everyone who publicly criticized Bezaire during the meeting received applause from the attendees. No one showed any outward signs of support for the embattled councilmember.
Wesley Laudeman, who addressed Bezaire during the public comment period, brought attention to the councilmember’s seeming lack of backing. She said the only thing that was protecting him was that some people may be intimidated to confront the councilmember, who has a local real estate business.
“We talked to a lot of people these last couple weeks — no one thinks that you should remain on council,” Laudeman said. “I would say the only thing that goes in your favor is that people are hesitant to speak out.”
Laudeman vowed that she would continue to protest Bezaire until he leaves office.
“I am going to continue to bring people to the meetings. I’m going to continue to distract and disrupt, because I think it’s unacceptable, and I think you (Bezaire) should think long and hard about resigning,” Laudeman said.
“Look around," Magariel told Bezaire. "The message is pretty clear.
“So please, please, we ask you again, will you resign?”
Bezaire declined to answer. His sentencing before Judge Bernard DeLury is scheduled for Jan. 21. He faces 30 to 60 days in jail, minus the 13 days he served following his arrest.
