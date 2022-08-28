Cape May considers ordinance on invasive plant species

CAPE MAY — Throughout Cape May, tall tangles of bamboo and dense growth of English ivy thrive along property lines, on fences and close to homes.

The city is looking at ways to cut back that growth, along with other fast-spreading plants, under an invasive species ordinance under consideration.

A proposal could be ready for introduction at the Sept. 6 meeting. If council moves it forward, the ordinance would still face a public hearing and a second, final vote before taking effect.

Council member Michael Yeager, the liaison to the city’s Environmental Commission, brought the proposal to a recent council meeting, where there was some cautious support. But council members did want changes.

Among them, several on council wanted to make sure the city’s code enforcement office would not be involved in looking for plants or removing them.

“I don’t want to see any city employees on anybody’s property,” said Council member Shane Meier at a meeting this month.

It sounds like there remain several issues to be ironed out, including which species of plants would be singled out as invasive.

Specified in the discussion were bamboo and English ivy, both non-native plants that grow quickly and have been known to damage property as well as out-competing native plants. Council members wanted the proposed ordinance to include a list of plants that can let property owners and landscapers know what is not allowed, with perhaps 10 examples.

“There may have to be more than 10. We’ll have to negotiate that,” Yeager said.

“We’ll weed them out,” cut in Mayor Zack Mullock. He said owners should not be planting any invasive species at this point. But even bamboo, often seen as particularly troublesome and the subject of ordinances in several towns, saw some sympathy.

Council member Stacy Sheehan said many property owners use it as a barrier, citing bamboo planted right next to City Hall.

“At some point, the natural barrier is a lot nicer than a vinyl fence,” she said. Meier added that there is a lot of city property that has bamboo growing.

“This is not demanding that people even remove an invasive species from their yard if they have it,” Yeager said. “All we’re saying is that we need you to control it. If you want to have it in your yard, then you need to make sure it stays in your yard.”

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said it could be difficult to determine who planted something. Leaving it up to city employees would not work.

“The code enforcement officer’s head’s going to explode, because they just have so many other things to do,” he said. “There’s bamboo all over this town. There’s English ivy all over this town. It’s going to be an enforcement issue.”

Naturalists have often complained about decorative plants from Europe or Asia being used in landscaping, which often offer little for migrating and local wildlife like birds and butterflies. Some advocate for more native species to be used instead.

At an August meeting, council members questioned if a property owner now has any recourse if a neighbor’s plants are causing a problem, whether they are invasive or not, such as a tree growing into a fence. He said it would now be something to work out between neighbors.

“If it’s coming onto your property, maybe you just take care of it,” he said.

Previous proposals for an invasive species ordinance have fallen short when they have gotten to City Council. Yeager indicated this one may be ready to move forward, if it includes a short list of species.

“That’s what I’ll discuss with the commission; if we’re reasonable, we’re going to get this passed,” Yeager said. “I’ll come back with a proposed ordinance.”