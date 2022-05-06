Cape May considers appointing harbor master to deal with abandoned boats

CAPE MAY — With renewed statewide concern about the number of abandoned boats in New Jersey waterways, and a history of abandoned boats in its harbor, City Council may create a new volunteer position: Harbor master.

On Tuesday, council members discussed an ordinance that could create the position. Officials said they did not have a specific person in mind, but would be on the lookout for someone with marine experience. Ideally, the candidate would already be out in the Cape May Harbor regularly.

Councilman Michael Yeager suggested the position would be an additional set of eyes on the harbor, but the harbor master would not have enforcement powers. The person would report any problems to the Coast Guard, the State Police Marine Bureau or to the city’s code enforcement officer.

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz compared the job to other city volunteers, or to a member of the Planning Board of the Historic Preservation Commission. For some towns, he said, the position of harbor master comes with more extensive responsibilities and with a paycheck. The Cape May position is not planned that way.

He said there is a spectrum of how the title is handled throughout the state.

“It ranges from the honorary harbor master and ‘Here’s your plaque. Put it over your fireplace but don’t ever show up to City Hall,” and then there’s full Baywatch and you get the boat and the badge and $65K a year,” Gillin-Schwartz said. “What is before council is probably one tick above honorary. You’re still leaving enforcement to the appropriate officials.”

Yeager described the position as “harbor master lite.”

If the position is created and ultimately filled, Gillin-Schwartz said, there may be times when the person contacts the owner of a vessel by phone or email, but would not be boarding vessels in the harbor.

“The powers and duties are very limited and it’s essentially desk duty,” he said, consulting with other officials.

Council member Stacy Sheehan asked Gillin-Schwartz to contact the Joint Insurance Fund, which acts as the city’s insurance provider, to explore any potential liability issues.

Cape May Harbor, set between Cape May Inlet leading to the Atlantic Ocean and the canal leading to the Delaware Bay, can be a busy place. It’s home port to a large commercial fishing fleet and numerous sailboats, and the home port for Coast Guard cutters. It is also popular for sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddle-boards.

The focus of the harbor master will be abandoned boats, at least based on the discussion during the City Council meeting. The ordinance was up for discussion, but has not yet come up for a vote. It could be introduced at the next City Council meeting May 17, and would still require a public hearing and second vote before taking effect.

If approved then, the city could consider candidates for the job.

Boats abandoned in the harbor have been a problem for years. Whether they sank by accident or through neglect, there have been times when sailboat masts sticking up from sunken vessels dotted the harbor.

In the summer of 2009, the city introduced an ordinance allowing local officials to remove a boat and issue daily fines. At the time, Cape May was said to be the first city to take advantage of a new state law giving local control over abandoned boats.

The boats are technically a state responsibility, under the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. But abandoned boats remain an issue throughout the state. A boat can be an expensive purchase, but salvaging a damaged boat often costs far more than the value of the boat, even if it can be repaired.

“A sunk boat in the harbor is a navigational hazard. It’s obviously a safety hazard. It’s an environmental hazard,” Yeager said at the council meeting.

Yeager cited a recent Press of Atlantic City story about abandoned boats during the City Council discussion Tuesday, saying it highlighted the problem around the state.

At one point, Yeager said, there were seven abandoned boats in Cape May Harbor.

“A lot of that’s been cleaned up. We still have a boat that’s a little bit suspicious out there,” he said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

