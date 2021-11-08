Cape May City voted the Best Small Coastal Town in America

CAPE MAY — Cape May received high marks from participants in a recent national poll, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May announced Monday.

The business group touted two honors for the Victorian resort.

Cape May has been voted the Best Small Coastal Town in America followed by a No. 2 finish in the Best Small Town Shopping category in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, according to chamber officials.

“We agree with the voters of the ‘10 Best’ contest that Cape May has something for everyone, young, old, families and couples,” said James Ridgway, the president of the Greater Cape May Chamber. “We love the designation of Best Small Coastal Town, but ranking number two in America for Small Town Shopping really gives us some bragging rights and highlights our businesses and their contributions to our town.”

Hilary Pritchard, longtime business owner of the Whale’s Tale on the Washington Street Mall, cited the variety of businesses in town.

“Each store is unique. Our mom-and-pop, individually-owned shops are the essence of shopping small and local,” she said.