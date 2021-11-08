Cape May City voted in top 10 Best Small Coastal Towns in America

CAPE MAY — Cape May received high marks from participants in a recent national poll, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May announced Monday.
The business group touted two honors for the Victorian resort.
Cape May has been voted among the Best Small Coastal Town in America along with a No. 2 finish in the Best Small Town Shopping category in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, according to chamber officials.
The posted list puts Cape May as number 10, as evaluated by a team of travel experts and voted on by readers. Bucksport, Maine, was in the top slot, and towns in Texas, California, Mississippi and elsewhere made the list.
Cape May was the only town in New Jersey in the top 10. The story said Cape May has been a vacation destination since the idea of traveling for vacations arose, and cited the town's quaint architecture and family-friendly vibe.
“We agree with the voters of the ‘10 Best’ contest that Cape May has something for everyone, young, old, families and couples,” said James Ridgway, the president of the Greater Cape May Chamber. “We love the designation of Best Small Coastal Town, but ranking number two in America for Small Town Shopping really gives us some bragging rights and highlights our businesses and their contributions to our town.”
Hilary Pritchard, longtime business owner of the Whale’s Tale on the Washington Street Mall, cited the variety of businesses in town.
“Each store is unique. Our mom-and-pop, individually-owned shops are the essence of shopping small and local,” she said.
Washington Street has been the town’s commercial center for many decades. This year, the merchants are celebrating the street's reinvention as a pedestrian mall 50 years ago. In 2008, the city undertook a major renovation on the mall.
The contest took place over the last two months by the readers of USA Today, out of 20 nominations made by USA travel experts.
This story has been updated with additional details from the USA Today Reader's Choice poll.
