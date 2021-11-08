Cape May City voted in top 10 Best Small Coastal Towns in America

CAPE MAY — Cape May received high marks from participants in a recent national poll, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May announced Monday.

The business group touted two honors for the Victorian resort.

Cape May has been voted among the Best Small Coastal Town in America along with a No. 2 finish in the Best Small Town Shopping category in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, according to chamber officials.

The posted list puts Cape May as number 10, as evaluated by a team of travel experts and voted on by readers. Bucksport, Maine, was in the top slot, and towns in Texas, California, Mississippi and elsewhere made the list.

Cape May was the only town in New Jersey in the top 10. The story said Cape May has been a vacation destination since the idea of traveling for vacations arose, and cited the town's quaint architecture and family-friendly vibe.

