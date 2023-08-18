CAPE MAY — With city Manager Mike Voll’s contract coming to a close, City Council member Lorraine Baldwin wants to get started finding a replacement.

Voll, 73, started with Cape May on a two-year contract, one that has been extended by a year. With that set to expire in December, Baldwin called on council at a meeting Tuesday to advertise for a replacement as soon as possible.

Voll is not happy with how Baldwin handled the situation. He said Friday he had informed the elected officials he intended to retire at the end of the year, but that he wanted to announce his decision at the September council meeting.

Now, he said, some residents have reached out to him in the belief he was being fired.

"It's just not right," he said. "People are thinking that I've done something wrong. I wanted to do it after summer's over.

"I like to do things the right way," Voll added.

Baldwin said at the meeting that it took about three months to find a permanent chief financial officer for the city recently, and with September looming, the city will have about four months to find a new manager.

“I think it’s the most important position in the city,” Baldwin said at the meeting. “I do thank you, Mike. What you’ve done here has been wonderful. But we also need to do our job. We need to put the city in the forefront of all of this.”

There was action taken at the meeting to advertise for a new city manager.

Under Cape May’s form of government, the mayor acts as the leader of the five-member council, while the city manager is the city’s chief executive. The mayor has some additional duties, such as officiating weddings, but for the most part has no more authority than other members of council.

Mayor Zack Mullock declined to discuss the matter when contacted after the council meeting.

At the meeting, Mullock agreed the city should advertise the position soon, and wants to have as many applicants as possible.

Voll is a former mayor of Middle Township, who began his local government career as a police officer. He grew up in Oaklyn, Camden County, and served in the Army.

While in elected office, Voll has served as a Democrat and a Republican, and most recently said he is registered as an independent.

Under the contract renewal approved in 2022, Voll makes $135,000 a year as Cape May’s city manager. He had been hired as a new council majority took over at the start of 2021, replacing former city Manager Jerome Inderwies.

Voll had been hired as the township manager in Lower Township in 2011. In 2015, a new majority on Lower Township Council voted him out.

Baldwin gave an indication at the public meeting that she spoke about the manager’s job before Voll was ready to discuss plans.

“I’m sure that you would have preferred that you could have made some internal announcement on your own,” she said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to support you during this transition.”