Cape May City inks deal on use of Welcome Center parking lot

The city has a long-term contract for the use of the transportation center, which is set to be renegotiated in 2025.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building also serves as Cape May’s bus terminal and was once the city’s train station. Trains were an important part of Cape May’s tourism economy for more than a century, until regular service ended in 1983.

Attempts to contact Cape May Seashore Lines owner Tony Macrie were unsuccessful. Macrie has sought for years to restore local railroads, bringing Cape May Seashore Lines to the shore in 1999. In 2005, there were a series of setbacks, many related to the condition of the tracks, with the tourist train back in operation in 2010, but after more damage to the track, there has not been a scheduled train ride into Cape May for about a decade.

This summer, the rails were instead used for a new tourist activity.

Revolution Rail has a deal with the Cape May Seashore Lines to use the tracks for rail bikes, four-wheeled vehicles that can be peddled along the track. The company offers a four-mile out-and-back ride from the Welcome Center to the Cape May Canal, which trains used to cross on a swing bridge.

The riders then peddle back on a guided tour, which includes a visit to the Garrett Family Preserve along the route.