Cape May City inks deal on use of Welcome Center parking lot

CAPE MAY — A settlement agreement with Cape May Seashore Lines could pave the way for additional parking downtown, according to city attorney Christopher Gillin Schwartz.
Both entities have lease agreements with NJ Transit over the use of the building and land around the Cape May Welcome Center at 609 Lafayette St.
“Cape May Seashore Lines had a lease. The city also had a lease. The two tenants didn’t have an agreement,” Gillin Schwartz said. “The city had a right to the parking lot, but there was some overlap.”
After years of negotiations, the agreement outlines the areas each entity will control. There were times when an agreement had seemed close, Gillin Schwartz said, but previous deals fell apart before the final step.
That changed with a vote in September. At a recent City Council meeting, officials approved the deal, with council member Lorraine Baldwin abstaining.
“It was the wild west out there. Now we’ve cleaned up and honed in on where they can operate,” Gillin Schwartz told council members. The city will not pay Cape May Seashore Lines anything as part of the settlement, and will gain space to park 23 additional cars on the property, according to the discussion at the meeting.
The Chamber of Commerce operates the city’s Welcome Center in the building, and there are already several parking spaces there, close to the popular Washington Street Mall and other attractions.
The city has a long-term contract for the use of the transportation center, which is set to be renegotiated in 2025.
The building also serves as Cape May’s bus terminal and was once the city’s train station. Trains were an important part of Cape May’s tourism economy for more than a century, until regular service ended in 1983.
Attempts to contact Cape May Seashore Lines owner Tony Macrie were unsuccessful. Macrie has sought for years to restore local railroads, bringing Cape May Seashore Lines to the shore in 1999. In 2005, there were a series of setbacks, many related to the condition of the tracks, with the tourist train back in operation in 2010, but after more damage to the track, there has not been a scheduled train ride into Cape May for about a decade.
This summer, the rails were instead used for a new tourist activity.
Revolution Rail has a deal with the Cape May Seashore Lines to use the tracks for rail bikes, four-wheeled vehicles that can be peddled along the track. The company offers a four-mile out-and-back ride from the Welcome Center to the Cape May Canal, which trains used to cross on a swing bridge.
The riders then peddle back on a guided tour, which includes a visit to the Garrett Family Preserve along the route.
“It’s incredibly popular,” said Edward LaScala, a principal and the director of operations for Revolution Rail, based in North Creek, New York, near Lake George. He said the rides will continue this fall and have been booked well into December.
The business operates out of the Welcome Center. LaScala said the project is bringing multiple first-time visitors to Cape May. He said visitors also learn the history of the railroad tracks and the role of the Cape May Canal in World War II. Riders travel along the marsh and woods, with a chance to see migrating raptors and many other species, LaScala said. The company operates under Cape May Seashore Lines’ lease for the use of the tracks.
In a recent interview, he said he is confident the city and the company will work together.
“I don’t think there are any issues we can’t resolve. I hope they will seek our input and do it in a safe way,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.