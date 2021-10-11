Cape May City could eliminate three-day beach badges

CAPE MAY — Cape May is the only town in New Jersey to offer a three-day beach tag, in addition to daily, weekly and seasonal tags, according to Ed Rotz, the city’s longtime beach tag supervisor.
But, perhaps not for long.
Rotz wants to scrap the tag, describing it as more trouble than it is worth.
In a presentation to City Council recently , Rotz described the tag as a nightmare for enforcement, requiring beach tag crews to sort through a shifting color-coded system to keep track of which tag counts for which day.
Besides, the shorter-period tags keep people from buying weekly or seasonal tags.
“I think it’s totally useless,” he said.
A three-day tag costs $15, while it is $20 for a weekly tag and $8 for a daily tag.
“If you actually do away with the three-day tag, the Saturday to Saturday tag as it stands now becomes a bargain,” he said. He said he’s been working in the city’s beach tag office for more than 20 years, and the decision to create a three-day tag came before his time.
A beach tag for the whole season costs $30, or $25 if purchased in December the year before.
“Makes a great stocking stuffer,” deadpanned Mayor Zack Mullock at the Oct. 5 meeting.
Council plans to consider an ordinance that would eliminate the three-day beach tag at an upcoming meeting.
Rotz told council that 2021 was a good year for Cape May beach tags.
“We ended the season $480,000 ahead of last year,” Rotz said. That’s an increase of about 18% over the year before. He reported the city brought in $2.6 million in beach badge tags as of September.
Rotz cited a $2 increase in the rate for daily tags this year and a $50 increase in the cost for a commercial tag, which doubles the previous rate for that category.
But the greatest impact came from the increased number of visitors with the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19.
“They had money to spend and they had cabin fever,” he said.
Decades ago, Cape May’s commercial tag program was at the center of a lengthy and high-profile lawsuit with local bed and breakfast owners. At the center of the suit was whether the same beach tags could be used by multiple different people, such as by those renting a hotel room or visiting an inn.
Commercial tags were reintroduced in 2019. They were offered for sale at $100 each for hotels, inns, rental properties and others to provide as a courtesy for their customers.
According to Rotz, the city sold more than 3,000 commercial tags this year.
“Great work this season. A banner year,” Mullock said.
