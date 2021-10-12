 Skip to main content
Cape May church may receive $240,000 to repair fire damage
20210727-AMX-LIFE-CAPE-MAY-IS-ADDING-ALLEN-1-PHI.jpg

A tourist trolley rolls past the 133-year-old Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church, which is set to be renovated and added to a collection of Black heritage sites that have been repurposed as community centers in Cape May.

 JOSE F. MORENO, Philadelphia Inquirer

CAPE MAY — Cape May County is set to provide the Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church with $240,000 worth of funds for the first phase of a restoration project, officials said Tuesday.

The church, which was completed in 1888, is listed among the 10 most endangered historic places of 2021 identified by Preservation New Jersey.

Part of the structure was badly damaged by a fire in 2018 after a wire got caught around a van and pulled a utility pole with live wires into the building.

The funds from the grant will go toward the stabilization and weatherization of the building. 

“The $240,000 County Open Space grant is matched by $160,000 in City funds," Mayor Zack Mullock said in a statement Tuesday. "This is tremendous news for Historic Preservation in Cape May and moves the city forward with its vision of restoring this historic church.” 

The county Open Space Board has approved the application, and the Board of County Commissioners must approve the application to release the funds, which will be discussed during its December meeting.

The church on Franklin Street was founded in the 1800s by Stephen Smith, a former slave from Pennsylvania. Smith, who bought himself freedom from slavery before Pennsylvania abolished it, was instrumental in the Underground Railroad.

After buying his freedom, Smith helped hide slaves in coal carts on a train near the Pennsylvania/Maryland border that would take them to freedom. He also frequently vacationed in Cape May, and his summer house is now a historical site around the corner from the church.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

