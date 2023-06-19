CAPE MAY — It’s been more than 20 years since members of Macedonia Baptist Church organized their first Juneteenth celebration, remembering and celebrating the end of legal slavery in the United States.

At the time, outside of predominantly Black communities, the holiday remained relatively obscure, a celebration of the day word reached the final outpost of the Confederacy of the end of slavery, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Today, Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which Sherry Hazel sees as an indication of progress.

“It makes us feel pretty good,” she said.

The youth ministry leader at the historic church on Lafayette Street, Hazel helped organize the young members of the church to speak, sing and dance about Juneteenth and what it means for Black Americans and the entire country.

The presentation inside the church Monday was part of a day of events that included food, music, speakers and crafts.

The day before, Cape May hosted a larger Juneteenth celebration, and there were also other events throughout the area, including in Atlantic City and Ocean City.

Lynda Anderson-Towns, a lifelong resident of the area and member of Macedonia Baptist Church, as well as a trustee of the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May next door, said the celebrations were worthwhile, but the church wanted to keep some of the traditions of the first Juneteenth event, in Galveston, Texas, in 1866.

The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. Here is a look at the origins of Juneteenth, how it became a federal holiday and more about its history.

The year before, on June 19, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, announcing the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, a distant outpost of the Confederacy, several months after the end of the Civil War.

Even that was not the end of slavery in the nation, however, as Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation only applied to the states that joined the Confederacy. The Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution was proclaimed Dec. 18, 1865.

Freed from slavery, many in Galveston left that area but returned for the anniversary for a celebration, Anderson-Towns said. That sense of family connection, celebration and community were part of what led Macedonia Baptist Church to host the event Monday.

Youth members Nicholas Beaman, Adlihanna Beamon, Peyton Facey, Mila Cruz, Neville Walton and Ethyn Williams sang and performed the story of slavery and freedom, including singing the spiritual “Wade in the Water” and a dance acting out the song “Stand Up,” written by Cynthia Erivo for a film about Tubman.

Facey and others imagined themselves as freed slaves. She said she expected wealth as well because the former slaves were capable of working so hard.

“But it didn’t work out that way,” she said as part of the program. “We found that freedom could make folks proud, but it didn’t make them rich.”

Decades ago, Anderson-Towns said, community members organized Juneteenth and Kwanzaa celebrations. But Juneteenth only lasted a few years, coming at the start of the tourist season, crunch time for most Cape May year-rounders.

In 2021, Cape May celebrated the opening of the Tubman museum in a building owned by the church and extensively renovated, with a large Juneteenth gathering in nearby Rotary Park at a time when in-person gatherings were still exceptional.

Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom on Monday. The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.

Both Hazel and Anderson-Towns said the museum has helped reinvigorate Macedonia Baptist Church, the last of Cape May’s historically African American churches.

The block where Macedonia Baptist Church stands was once the center of Cape May’s Black community, and there were two other former historically Black churches nearby, but they are churches no longer. Macedonia Baptist had always been a multiracial church, Anderson-Towns said, but today, only a small portion of Cape May residents are Black.

“Our membership has shown some changes because the community has changed,” she said.

On a sunny June day, children enjoyed an inflated bounce house, and community members showed crafts and artwork. Participants gathered in the church basement for red velvet cake and Juneteenth punch and heard about the history of Black churches in Cape May County.

Anderson-Towns said things have changed from when she was growing up, but she sees more work ahead.

“I feel that we’re making progress. The progress that we are making is visual; recognition. We have a much deeper progress to make, to turn it to action,” she said. Part of that, in her words, will be to recognize there remains a level of systemic bondage, 158 years after Freedom Day came to Galveston.

“I’m enjoying Juneteenth, but I know it’s just one day. It’s not about what you say. It is about what you do,” Anderson-Towns said.