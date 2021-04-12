Cape May Chamber to host webinar about cannabis in the workplace

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar for business owners, entrepreneurs and employers to provide information on legalized marijuana and new workplace regulations.
The webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at 10 a.m.
Topics will include an overview New Jersey and Federal Cannabis Laws, N.J. permitting process for growers, processors, dispensaries and ancillary supporting businesses and general issues facing the cannabis industry including banking, insurance, zoning and land use.
Useful information for employers include how to address employment issues such as hiring policies, drug-free workplace policies and other accommodations affected by the new cannabis legalization.
To register for this free webinar, visit www.capemaycountychamber/events.
OCEAN CITY — City Council voted to ban cannabis businesses of any type within its borders Th…
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.