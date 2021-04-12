Cape May Chamber to host webinar about cannabis in the workplace

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar for business owners, entrepreneurs and employers to provide information on legalized marijuana and new workplace regulations.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

Topics will include an overview New Jersey and Federal Cannabis Laws, N.J. permitting process for growers, processors, dispensaries and ancillary supporting businesses and general issues facing the cannabis industry including banking, insurance, zoning and land use.

Useful information for employers include how to address employment issues such as hiring policies, drug-free workplace policies and other accommodations affected by the new cannabis legalization.

To register for this free webinar, visit www.capemaycountychamber/events.

