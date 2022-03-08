Cape May ceremony honoring lost fishermen returns

CAPE MAY — The city's "Blessing of the Waters," a prayer vigil dedicated to Jersey Shore fishermen lost at sea, will return and once again be held at the city's Fisherman's Memorial next month

This year's ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. April 2, the city announced Tuesday.

It's a no-cost event, but the city says it welcomes donations to help maintain the monument.

Stated in 2008, "Blessing of the Waters" was founded as a way to remember local fishermen whose lives were lost at sea, as well as a time to pray for safe spring and summer fishing season.

The ceremony has been led by local clergy members and members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who have provided a band for the ceremony. A bagpiper or bugler has previously provided music for the service, as well.

Questions and input pertaining to the ceremony should be directed to Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan, 609-408-6995 or ssheehan@capemaycity.com.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

