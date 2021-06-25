Cape May celebrates Pride Month with march along Promenade

CAPE MAY — Hundreds gathered in front of Convention Hall on Thursday evening for an LGBTQ equality and pride march.
Stepping off to the sounds of the Indigo Girls, marchers waved rainbow flags, danced and embraced in the late-day sunshine.
They were warmly welcomed, with passersby cheering from cars and many strollers joining the procession down to the beach at The Cove, the end of the Promenade a little less than a mile away.
“Happy Pride,” yelled one driver from an open car window, while many others honked their car horns.
At the beach, participants gathered in a wide circle to hear a few speakers and participate in a trivia game. Members of the Cape May County Chapter of the NAACP set up a voter registration table in the pavilion at the end of the Promenade.
Voorhees valedictorian's mic cut during graduation speech while talking about being part of the LGBTQ community
A South Jersey valedictorian had his microphone cut out and his notes crumpled on stage by h…
The progressive organization Cape May County Indivisible organized the event, almost a year after marchers took the same route for a Black Lives Matter march in July 2020. The march Thursday marked Pride month, commemorating the anniversary of demonstrations in New York in 1969 after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which many see as the beginning of the movement for LGBTQ rights in the United States.
“Last year, when we were marching, we were marching for a different reason,” said Crystal Hutchinson, the racial justice co-chair for Cape May County Indivisible. She was one of the organizers of several events in the county after the death of George Floyd, and said she launched the effort to hold a Pride march in Cape May this year.
“I felt like, as an ally, Pride was kind of put to the side for other things (last year). And you guys showed up for us. You showed up every single time,” she told those gathered at the beach. “Because it’s intersectional, isn’t it?”
This was the first such march in the city.
Speakers included Lt. Joe Landis, community outreach officer for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, who also serves as the LGBTQ+ law enforcement liaison. He said he volunteered for the job after speaking with a friend in North New Jersey who told him there was no other officer serving in that capacity from Middlesex County south.
OCEAN CITY — Things have changed dramatically for LGBTQ youth in Ocean City and in the natio…
He implored those at the event to tell the police about any occurrence of bias, saying incidents like someone yelling a slur or otherwise exhibiting bias are rarely reported. Otherwise, he said, bias incidents escalate into bias crimes.
Everyone should be able to feel safe in every community, he said, regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, political affiliation or any other factor.
“You should be able to walk freely with who you are,” Landis said.
Hutchinson thanked Cape May officials, including the police. Officers accompanied the march, and police Chief Dekon Fashaw was on hand as the crowd began to gather.
Mayor Zack Mullock also spoke to the crowd.
“We want to welcome all of you to the city of Cape May,” he said. Mullock also read from a proclamation from President Joe Biden recognizing Pride Month.
GALLERY: LGBTQ pride march in Cape May
062621-pac-nws-capepride
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy)
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
062621-pac-nws-capepride
CM Pride (14).JPG
CM Pride (11).JPG
CM Pride (12).JPG
CM Pride (1).JPG
CM Pride (3).JPG
CM Pride (8).JPG
CM Pride (9).JPG
CM Pride (10).JPG
CM Pride (13).JPG
CM Pride 18.JPG
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.