Cape May celebrates Juneteenth, anniversary of Harriet Tubman Museum

CAPE MAY — People from throughout the region came together over the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth and the long, storied history behind a new museum.

The Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May marked its anniversary in Rotary Park on Sunday, while commemorating the Juneteenth holiday. About two dozen residents gathered during an idyllic afternoon hear leaders in education, history and government discuss the importance of Juneteenth and Black history in Cape May, South Jersey and across the United States. A variety of musical guests ornamented the celebration, drawing in the attention of attendees and passers-by, including the Pan-African Rhythm Cooperative.

“We have to understand that the freedom that we have, the freedom that we all share is important,” the Rev. Harold Harris said in an introductory speech. “Today is about a day of freedom.”

The celebration centered on new efforts in Cape May and throughout the state to teach and commemorate Black history — most notably, the Harriet Tubman Museum just across the street from Rotary Park. The museum formally opened to the public on June 19, 2021, in synchronization with the Juneteenth holiday that year.

Museum Executive Director Cynthia Mullock said the opening of the museum was a community effort, crediting the Macedonia Baptist Church, which had leased the property where the museum is housed. Noting it was Father’s Day, she also thanked her father, Bob Mullock, whom she called “the visionary behind the museum.”

“It is such a thrill to be here and to see so many people who have been committed to the project of the Harriet Tubman Museum from the very beginning,” she said. “Today we celebrate the community, today we celebrate Juneteenth, today we celebrate the first anniversary of the museum in operation.”

The Harriet Tubman Museum features exhibits detailing the history of the Black community in Cape May and the city’s role in the abolitionist movement before the Civil War. There are also displays about slavery in New Jersey, the Underground Railroad and the museum’s namesake Harriet Tubman, who local historians say lived in the city for at least one summer. In 2020, the museum was listed on Smithsonian Magazine’s lists of most anticipated museum openings and ranked No. 5 on USA Today’s top-10 new museums.

Mullock also commended other efforts in the state to advance lessons about Black history, namely a bill in the legislature that would chart a New Jersey Black Heritage Trail. State Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, spoke at the celebration about the trail and said there was a need to respect Black history year-round.

“There should be a celebration 365 days in the year,” McClellan said. “I think more people should come and celebrate the history that we have here.”

Families and officials

Jeff Hebron had family, both his uncle and his father, playing music at the anniversary celebration. Having grown up in South Jersey, Hebron said he came from Baltimore to spend both Juneteenth and Father’s Day with his family.

Jeff’s uncle Rastabla Hebron said, “I think the event was a success. I consider this to be an overall success for the community, for the state, for the Harriet Tubman Museum and to celebrate Juneteenth."

There was hope in the city that the new commemorations would effect meaningful change in the city. Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock said the city could boast of leaders who were working to make their community better.

“I’m a firm believer that positive change begins in the hearts and minds of those who are in attendance today,” Fashaw said. “We must continue to teach our youth, educate ourselves and be a part of a better way, not just the same old same old. That is an injustice that I will not let continue under my watch.”

Police Chief Dekon Fashaw, while praising the work of his officers, acknowledged that law enforcement around the country had a responsibility to better advance racial equality. He said he was hopeful efforts like the museum could help advance needed change.

New Jersey educators came to the event and said they were encouraged by the museum and the work to connect students with Black history and Juneteenth. Museum Trustee Lynda Anderson-Towns, who had taught at the Middle Township School District, spoke to the importance of school teachers in effecting change, saying they “moved the world.” She introduced former Middle Township High School teacher Teddy Bryan, who delivered a speech at the event about the history of Juneteenth, recounting the stories of those who had struggled for freedom.

“We have a number of holidays that celebrate different aspects of our freedom,” Bryan said. “Juneteenth celebrate that those principles — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — would finally begin to be applied to all Americans.”

“Juneteenth reminds us of the very essence of what it is to be free,” Bryan added. “Make sure for the center of this day for all of us, we take time to think about the meaning of freedom.”

A long journey

Karann Murphy, a Cape May resident and retired teacher from Radnor High School in Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania, was in attendance and said the celebration felt like an important milestone. She said had been the only Black teacher at Radnor for years and began organizing a Juneteenth celebration more than 19 years ago.

“We started in 2003, and next year it will be 20 years and now it’s a federal holiday,” Murphy said. “So I’m just kind of excited about that.”

Stephanie James Harris, also spoke at the event, praising the legacy of Juneteenth and the struggle for freedom. Until two weeks ago, James Harris was the director of the Amistad Commission, a part of the state Department of Education that studies how to implement lessons about Black history into the curricula of every school district in the state.

“What I really feel is the real heart of this holiday is the agency that comes after,” James Harris said. “It’s really about community, it’s about agency, it’s about places where people decided that their actualized freedom would be embraced.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, announcing the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas. It was 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln had issue the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth first became a federal holiday last year, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

