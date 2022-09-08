Cape May can't drive 25, moves to reduce speed limits

CAPE MAY — In Avalon and Wildwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City, and most of the region’s beach towns, streets form a grid, with intersections at right angles.

Most follow a pattern of named streets running parallel to the beach and numbered streets between the ocean and bay, with numbers increasing as you head south.

On the east side of Cape May, there is a section where streets follow that grid pattern, but in the center of town, streets meet at a series of angles, forming irregularly shaped blocks.

There are curves in the roads, city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said at Tuesday's City Council meeting, impacting sight lines.

Council had before it a new ordinance reducing speed limits throughout town. Currently the default speed limit is 25 mph.

On Tuesday, council voted to reduce that speed limit to 20 mph throughout town, and outlined several spots where speeds would be reduced to 15 mph. Several council members argued the streets are too narrow and too busy for vehicles to travel 25 mph. Officials have indicated the streets are also crowded with pedestrians, bikes, horse-drawn carriages and cars, as well as powered bicycles, electric scooters and golf carts.

Cape May looks at reducing speed limits CAPE MAY — City Council plans to explore the possibility of reducing speed limits throughout…

“If you’re going the speed limit right now, you look like a maniac,” Gillin-Schwartz said.

The ordinance is set for a public hearing and final vote Oct. 4. Council member Michael Yeager, who proposed the change, said he has not heard any residents in opposition.

But there was opposition within council. Council member Stacy Sheehan voted no. The ordinance includes mention of a traffic study. Sheehan pointed out that while City Manager Michael Voll and council members met with neighbors and the police, no traffic study was completed.

“We didn’t hire a consultant to do this, but we have a lot of intelligence locally that was relied on,” Gillin-Schwartz said, adding the proposed change was driven by common sense. That is allowable under state statute, he said.

“We didn’t complete a traffic study, and to be honest with you, I don’t think it’s common sense to lower the speed limit,” Sheehan said. “I think it’s common sense that we enforce the speed limit that we have.”

Sheehan cited a report from the Police Department completed years ago that found most people speeding in Cape May are not visitors who are likely unfamiliar with the streets, but rather people from the area trying to get to work on time.

“The only way we solve the problem with speeders is enforcement,” she said. Wildwood Crest, for instance, has a reputation for strictly enforcing speed limits, so visitors and locals know they should keep their speed down in that community, Sheehan said.

Sheehan also questioned the proliferation of speed limit signs and the likely cost of the new ordinance.

“Money doesn’t count here. It’s saving lives, reducing speed and providing a better resort community when people come here,” Voll said.

Yeager said the decision came down to safety for residents and visitors.

The ordinance as proposed included three exceptions to the 20 mph rule: Hughes Street, Corgie Street and Yacht Avenue, which would be 10 mph. All three are narrow. Hughes and Corgie are one-way, while Yacht is a dead-end street by the harbor.

Mayor Zack Mullock proposed greatly expanding that list and increasing the limit to 15 instead of 10. One exception would be Yacht, where a sign indicates the limit is 10 mph. City officials say they do not know where the sign came from but want to keep the limit at 10. Neighbors may have put the signs up themselves.

Pleasantville gets nearly $2 million in Safe Routes to School funding It’s one of 31 such federal grants totaling $19.6 million the NJDOT is awarding under the Sa…

Additional roads to be included in the 15-mph limit include Lyle Lane, Carpenter Lane, Golf Lane, Claghorne Place, Page Street, Cake Street, Dale Place, Schellenger Alley and sections of Perry Street, Queen Street and Jackson Street. Several of those named streets would be considered alleys in other communities.

If the city missed one that should be at 15, it could be added later, Mullock said. The ordinance cites safety, indicating that a drop in speed can dramatically reduce the severity of injuries in case of accidents.

Voll and Gillin-Schwartz said the city has the authority to set speed limits within the community. If the ordinance is approved in the final vote, it would not affect county roads in town. Those include Lafayette Street, Beach Avenue, Madison Avenue, Broadway and Pittsburgh Avenue.

Mullock has asked Cape May County officials to reduce speed limits on those routes as well. County officials have promised to consider the request but indicated they would need to do a traffic study.