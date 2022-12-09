 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May candlelight house tour to wrap Dec. 17

Cape May MAC's Christmas Candlelight House Tour is set to wrap up Dec. 17.

The tour, which began in 1974, is a three-night event where December visitors to the shore town can travel to homes, inns, bed-and-breakfasts, churches and hotels to check out local establishments decorated for the holiday season.

More than a dozen properties participate in the tour. The final evening will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Maps and wristbands for ticket purchasers are provided in advance at a central location and must be presented at each location.

A trolley will travel the planned route with limited stops, but walking is strongly encouraged. The tour is limited, and advance purchase is recommended, the MAC said in a news release.

Properties on display are:

  • Beauclaire’s B&B Inn, 23 Ocean St.
  • The Bedford Inn, 805 Stockton Ave.
  • Cape Island Baptist Church (hospitality), 115 Gurney St.
  • The Carriage House at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St.
  • The Colonial House Museum, 653½ Washington St.
  • The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Ave.
  • Franklin at 721, 721 Franklin St.
  • Inn of Cape May (Ocean 7), 7 Ocean St.
  • Judson Bennett House, 835 Washington St.
  • The Lorelei, 238 Perry St.
  • The Mainstay Inn, 635 Columbia Ave.
  • The Montreal Beach Resort (Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille), 1025 Beach Ave.
  • Physick House Museum, 1048 Washington St.

Admission is $45 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 to 12. Cape May MAC members receive $5 off. The first night was Dec. 2, and another night is scheduled for Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at capemaymac.org or by calling 609-884-5404. Groups of 20 or more are encouraged to call Susan Gibson at 609-224-6030 for assistance and additional discounts.

Those with tickets can show their wristbands to receive discounts at the Montreal Beach Resort (Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille) and the Physick House Museum.

The Physick museum will include the exhibit "An Old-Fashioned Christmas: Holiday Traditions through the Years."

The exhibit’s main attraction is a display featuring a Charles Dickens Christmas Village, model trains and vintage Christmas memorabilia, all beneath the boughs of a giant Christmas tree. Letters to Santa can be deposited for mailing to the North Pole.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

