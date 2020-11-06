Cape May, Bridgeton libraries in line for funding for improvements

Giorgio Steele
For The Press
Two South Jersey public libraries are set to receive funding from a state bond approved by voters to fund upgrades in buildings, technology and accessibility by residents with disabilities.
Among the 38 recipients are the Cape May City Library, which is in line to receive funding for accommodations for disabled residents, and the Bridgeton Library, which will receive money that will pay for HVAC and library environment improvements.
About $87.5 million will be made available for the projects, according to a news release from the state. Applicants must provide a 50% match for their projects.
The Library Construction Bond Act projects will begin once the funding is approved by the Legislature.
A second round of awards is planned for the first quarter of 2021.
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. At the time of opening, a small line of 4 individuals were waiting to enter.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it’s doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Tables and seating has been removed.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Signs on entrance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Kathy Hays of Pleasantville took the re-opening as an opportunity to make copies.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
Elaine Anderson, left, of Northfield, checks out a book from librarian Amanda Vigue, an Egg Harbor Township resident. On Monday, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened its doors to the public, with a limit of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Library branches in Galloway Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing also opened Monday under the same restrictions.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Seating has been roped off.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
Joanne Corcoran of Egg Harbor Township peruses the DVD selection at the township library branch.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Librarian Margie Gerety, a Somers Point resident, sorts through books that have gone through their 3 day book return quarantine.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Joanne Corcoran of Egg Harbor Township peruses the DVD selection.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it’s doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Only one entrance is accessible, with the main entrance area reserved for book drop-off and quarantine area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Curbside pick-up area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Books in this cart are from the drop-off bin outside and are now waiting three days before being returned to circulation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070720_nws_libraries
On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Computers whose keyboards have been covered in plastic wrap, must be reserved for use.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.