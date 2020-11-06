 Skip to main content
Cape May, Bridgeton libraries in line for funding for improvements
Cape May, Bridgeton libraries in line for funding for improvements

Two South Jersey public libraries are set to receive funding from a state bond approved by voters to fund upgrades in buildings, technology and accessibility by residents with disabilities.

Among the 38 recipients are the Cape May City Library, which is in line to receive funding for accommodations for disabled residents, and the Bridgeton Library, which will receive money that will pay for HVAC and library environment improvements.

About $87.5 million will be made available for the projects, according to a news release from the state. Applicants must provide a 50% match for their projects.

The Library Construction Bond Act projects will begin once the funding is approved by the Legislature.

A second round of awards is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

