LOWER TOWNSHIP — Cape May Brewing Company intends to acquire Camden County-based Flying Fish Brewing Company, the former said Monday.

“This is a massive milestone for both Cape May and Flying Fish, who we’ve long admired as a true pioneer of craft brewing in the Garden State since its founding in 1995,” Cape May Brewing CEO and co-founder Ryan Krill said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand our product portfolio and are approaching this acquisition with a focus on our core values, passion for brewing and commitment to serving our customers with the highest quality brews."

A sale price wasn't announced Monday.

Officials at Cape May Brewing, located in the Cape May County Airport, said the acquisition shows the union both brands have formed through their work to grow New Jersey's beer-making industry, sharing a "foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, strong local pride, passion for innovation and a deep appreciation for brand fans."

The acquisition allows Cape May to increase its warehouse and production space. It also allows the brewery to expand its capabilities as it plans to grow its brand portfolio, the company said.

N.J. breweries are fighting rules they say are holding them back Thirsty for a craft beer at a New Jersey brewery? Just remember a few rules:

As part of the sale, Flying Fish, located in Somerdale, will continue to be distributed by its wholesale distributor partners, Cape May Brewing said.

Cape May will continue operations at its existing locations, using its network to distribute products throughout the Garden State, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The takeover is expected to be finalized by next month.

“We are excited for these new opportunities and grateful for the teams and fans of both brands who have supported the New Jersey craft beer community over the years," Krill said.

Cape May Brewing was founded in 2011, spreading its craft beer to restaurants and bars throughout the area and building a brand synonymous with the Jersey Shore.

