Cape May Brewing raises a glass to 10 years of guiding South Jersey's beer scene

"You could not physically drink a pint (at a brewery)," said Kivowitz, 41. "In 2012 when the law changed and allowed that, it was a huge impetus for people to open a brewery where you could sell beer you make on site without breaking the law."

Back then, Cape May Brewing would brew 12 gallons of beer at a time, put them in soda kegs and deliver them to Cabana's Beachfront Bar & Grill (now Taco Caballito Tequileria) in Cape May.

"It took some convincing, but they took a chance with us, and as it turns out, folks love our beers," Krill said.

Local artist David Macomber was in the Brewtanical Garden on June 26 painting a new mural to be displayed at the brewery. He's been doing work for Cape May Brewing for about seven years now, he said, including a giant shark mural inside the main tasting room.

As an entrepreneur himself, he marveled at how the brewery has evolved.

"You see it with just the way they started in that one garage and expanded to two garages and then three; they've taken over this whole area," said Macomber, 41, of Cape May. "Growing to this (the Brewtanical Garden) I think is really cool. I think the last year forced all businesses to get creative in how they succeed."