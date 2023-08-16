CAPE MAY — State Police have the authority to investigate boating accidents, but the city still wants answers to questions about a fatal boat accident this month.

Police Chief Dekon Fashaw spoke about the Aug. 9 incident, in which a 17-foot Sea Hunt struck an obstacle in Cape May Harbor. The boat operator, 45-year-old Christopher W. Heitman, of Cape May, died after being thrown from the boat.

A passenger, who was not identified in reports, was also ejected from the boat but survived after being pulled from the water by emergency responders. At the meeting, Fashaw said the water rescue crews deserved praise for bringing the passenger to shore safely.

State Police said after the collision that the boat struck a dredge pipe.

Fashaw told City Council on Tuesday that many residents have reached out to him about what the dredge pipe was doing in the inlet in the first place. He said police have been in contact with the Coast Guard about what happened, and for more details about the obstacle.

“I’m not saying they’re doing something wrong. I just want to clarify,” Fashaw said.

Little information has been released about the obstacle. Fashaw indicated it was adrift, and could not say with certainty if it was in Cape May waters or Lower Township or another jurisdiction when it was struck.

Contacted after the council meeting, Fashaw said State Police are handling the investigation into the civilian boating accident, while the Coast Guard was in charge of the area of the investigation related to commercial boating, meaning the piece of dredge pipe that was struck.

There are currently dredging operations underway in the Cape May Inlet.

There was no immediate response to requests for more detail Wednesday from a spokesperson for the Coast Guard. Sgt. First Class Phillip Curry of the State Police office of public information said on Wednesday that no charges had been filed and that the vessel crash remains under investigation.

“I’m not going to elaborate on who’s at fault. That will be vetted out through the court system,” Fashaw said.

At the meeting, Fashaw also responded to some members of the public who spoke at the meeting, including a woman concerned about speeding in her neighborhood.

Last year, the city reduced speed limits throughout town, with most roads topping out at 20 mph. Still, some say drivers continue to race through the busy resort community, an assessment Fashaw shares.

“I don’t disagree that some of these roadways are speedways, and when we repave them they’re going to get worse,” he said at the council meeting. “I hear it every day, and I see it.”

He said at times he cannot believe how fast some drivers travel.

The city is getting additional speed tracking signs, which warn drivers when they exceed the limit. The signs are expected to be in place next week, and will give police more information on when and where drivers are speeding, which can help guide future enforcement efforts.

Also at the meeting, resident Dennis Crowley praised the work of police, firefighters and EMTs at another emergency, when a child riding a bike was struck by a car Aug. 1 on Lafayette Street. He said the money the city puts into public safety is well worth it.

He praised the competence displayed by Cape May police and other agencies.

“It was almost like a dance of competence,” he said.

Fashaw said the situation was made more dangerous because two young people were on one bike, without lights, and crossed against traffic outside a crosswalk when a car struck the bike. One boy, 14, was airlifted to a hospital.

Fashaw said that was done as a precaution, but the teen is doing much better. He did not release the 14-year-old’s name.