CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Safety Committee and the city's Beach Patrol will host their second annual open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The public can attend and learn more about the committee and its initiatives during the event, which will include Beach Patrol demonstrations and light refreshments.
The open house will be held at Beach Patrol headquarters, 238 Beach Ave., Cape May. For more information, visit capemaycity.com.
