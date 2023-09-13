CAPE MAY — A dredging company has been awarded a $16.1 million contract to move sand from an inland waterway to build up portions of the city's beaches, officials said Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois, will begin moving 517,000 cubic yards of sand this fall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District said in a news release.

Crews and heavy machinery will move sand from a borrow area over two miles south of the Cape May Inlet jetties to beaches at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and between Brooklyn and Wilmington avenues, officials said.

"We couldn't be any happier because that's the area where we're going to build a sea wall," city Manager Mike Voll said Wednesday. The seawall will support flood mitigation efforts, protecting residential property along the beachfront, Voll said.

The Training Center area will receive the most sand, at 471,000 cubic yards, with the remaining sand going to the other beaches.

The project is a collaboration between the Coast Guard, Army Corps and state Department of Environmental Protection.

The federal government will fund about 90% of the cost. The state and city will split the remaining 10%, Voll said.

The contract includes options to allocate additional sand if needed.