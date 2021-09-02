 Skip to main content
Cape May Beach Patrol announces guarded beaches for Labor Day weekend
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. However, over 80% of rip current rescues are done by lifeguards. For this episode of THE SEASON, Meteorologist Joe Martucci goes to Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol to do capture a live simulation of a rip current rescue from land, air and sea.

CAPE MAY — The Beach Patrol announced Thursday the guarded beaches for Labor Day weekend.

Lifeguards will be present from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday. The guarded beaches are Wilmington Avenue, Pittsburgh Avenue, Philadelphia Avenue, Queen Street, Jefferson Street, Ocean Street, Perry Street, Grant Street, First Avenue and The Cove.

Guarded beaches are subject to change beginning Tuesday through next Friday. Check facebook.com/capemaycity for more updates, or call Beach Patrol headquarters at 609-884-9520.

— John Russo

