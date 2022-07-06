 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May Baby Parade returns later this month

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

CAPE MAY — The city's baby parade, for its 89th time, will proceed throughout the resort's streets, showing off youngsters in decorative outfits when it returns July 29.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Congress Street and Beach Avenue, ending at Convention Hall.

Following the parade, awards will be given at Convention Hall by the parade's grand marshal, Queen Maysea, who will award trophies in five categories.

The categories include Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Walking in Fancy Dress, Walking in Superhero Outfit and Decorated on Wheels.

The best-overall entry will also be awarded, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Registration is free to all participants 12 years of age and younger and will be held at Congress Street and Beach Avenue beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 27, officials said.

Registration can be completed by calling the Office of Civic Affairs, at 609-884-9565, or by emailing krattigan@capemaycity.com. In-person registration is also available at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

