CAPE MAY — About a year after they were publicly proposed, and little more than a week after a ribbon cutting to dedicate them, the city’s Promenade arches remain controversial.

The new arches provide lighting along several blocks of the beachfront walkway that runs along Beach Avenue, and are based on arches that were in place a century ago. The concept was to return a piece of Cape May history while improving the look of the beachfront walkway.

Over the winter, reproductions of the arches were installed from Gurney Street to Decatur Street.

On Tuesday, neighbors asked City Council not to go any farther.

At the council meeting, Historic Preservation Commission member and architect John Boecker, who drew up plans for the arches, and Curtis Bashaw and Tom Carroll from the Fund for Cape May presented a proposal to add more arches in two phases.

Boecker based the design on photos and historic postcards showing the arches that were installed around 1910. Originally made of wood, the arches were destroyed in a series of storms, with the last of them gone by 1944.

The new arches run from a beachfront arcade to close to Cape May Convention Hall, each set about 150 feet apart. The six arches are made from Azek, a synthetic material designed to resemble wood, wrapped around steel frames.

As some critics have pointed out, owners are not allowed to use Azek on historic homes within the city’s closely regulated historic district.

The Fund for Cape May, a private nonprofit that has helped the city fund other projects, put up the money for the arches and plans to continue the effort in two phases. Each archway costs about $25,000. The first would add 10 more arches, two near Convention Hall, the other eight continuing along the Promenade to the Beach Patrol headquarters at Grant Street. A potential third phase could continue the arches the other way, to the end of the Promenade at Madison Avenue.

While the reviews may have been mixed on social media — with some loving the structures while others describing them as an ugly and unnecessary expense — the public response Tuesday was united in opposition.

“They obstruct views and diminish property values,” said Edmond Shinn, an attorney who said his family has a home on Beach Avenue. “I think there is a strong argument to make that they create light pollution.”

He and other speakers said many do not realize there are private homes along Beach Avenue.

Anita Fennerty, who lives in a Beach Avenue home that dates to when the former arches were originally installed, suggested the arches could cause damage during storms, which she said will likely increase in strength because of climate change.

She mentioned some of the serious storms that have struck Cape May and said her husband was rescued by lifeboat, along with his mother and siblings, from the porch of the same home during the flooding that accompanied a serious storm in 1944.

“You’ll have a hard time convincing me that the benefits of these arches outweigh the risks,” she said.

Bashaw, a well-known hotelier and a driving force behind the Fund for Cape May, said ideas for improving the look of the Promenade have been discussed for years. He said he hoped the initial project would increase interest in continuing it.

The new arches provide lighting for pedestrians in a more attractive way, he said.

“Today, it’s just a completely different image,” Bashaw said.

Mayor Zachary Mullock said Wednesday the arches allowed for the removal of what he described as unsightly power lines, utility poles and light fixtures.

Most of those who spoke against the project have homes along the Promenade. The next phase of the project will be in the commercial district, he said, and he cast doubt on a potential third phase that would include residential areas along Beach Avenue, where opposition could be more intense.

“I don’t think any council member wants to die on the hill of changing a light post,” Mullock said.

There was no vote at the council meeting, just the presentation. Mullock said council would vote on the next phase at a future meeting.

On a sunny July morning, visitors strolled the Promenade or headed to the beach. Most did not seem to notice the new structures. Jonathan Hefetz, of Fair Lawn in Bergen County, visiting Cape May with his family, said he hardly noticed the arches until he was asked his opinion. When he looked up, he noticed they had lights. Without knowing the history of the structures, or anything of the local controversy, he said he thought they added to the beachfront walkway.

“Without them, it might look sort of desolate,” he said.

