CAPE MAY — Along a recently widened portion of Cape May’s beachfront Promenade, six new archways have been erected, mimicking spans that welcomed tourists a century ago.

The original arches, put in place in the early 1900s, disappeared over years, with the last ones wiped out by a hurricane in the 1940s.

Almost all that is left of the originals are historic postcards and a few photos.

The new ones seem designed to withstand heavy winds and coastal storms. Currently, the steel framework is in place, with plans to cover them in a weather-resistant material that will mimic the look of the original wooden ones.

The framework for the arches is in place from Gurney Street to Decatur Street.

The arches will provide lighting for that section of the Promenade.

Cape May looks to return Promenade arches CAPE MAY — An architectural detail and lighting source from a century ago could return to Ca…

Mayor Zack Mullock said Thursday that will allow the city to remove the wooden light poles and sodium lights in that section, and the overhead wires leading to the current lights.

Mullock described the current lights as looking like the alien craft from "War of the Worlds," saying the new arches will harken to a time when things were done artistically.

Another bonus, as far as Mullock was concerned, is that the new arches are being donated by the Fund for Cape May, a group of residents that has paid for other improvements around town. When completed, the six archways are expected to cost a total of about $180,000.

They should be done in 30 to 40 days, Mullock said.

The existing lights needed to be replaced anyway, Mullock said. This way, at least, the city will not have to cover the cost.

Some residents have expressed enthusiasm, he said, but he has also heard from critics. Some of the complaints are driven by local politics, he suggested.

Cape May dissolves parking committee, despite members’ objections CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday did away with the city’s Municipal Parking Advisory Commi…

So far, the arches have proved controversial on social media, with photos of the work underway drawing strong reactions on Cape May-focused Facebook pages.

“What a waste of money! Just somewhere for the seagulls to perch to poop on people. Great idea,” read one recent comment.

In multiple exchanges, commenters lined up on either side, a pattern that should seem familiar to any users of social media. Several commenters described the new arches as eyesores, and complained about them blocking the view of the sky, or suggested they would be washed away in a big storm, as were the original arches. Several called them a waste of money.

“I’ve seen it before,” said Mullock, who said every project the city undertakes has detractors, citing improvements to Rotary Park and to the area of the city’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, which have since proved popular. “It’s pretty crazy how little vision some people have."

Other commenters on social media suggested people wait until the arches are complete before deciding how they look, with one person declaring they look pretty awesome.

“Love the fact we are getting back to looking more like (Cape May) in its heyday. Too much of the history has been torn down” reads another comment.

Cape May searching for a new CFO CAPE MAY — City Council is interviewing several candidates to be the city’s next chief finan…

Visitors and residents stroll the Promenade all year, although the February crowds are not as large as those in the summer.

The bases of the structures are blocked with traffic cones to avoid anyone tripping, but the Promenade remains passable.

According to Mullock, some have even criticized the traffic cones, believing they would remain once the arches are completed. The city has widened the Promenade in the area where the arches are being put in place, with more improvements to the Promenade and an expansion on the drawing board.

Mullock said it is one of the most popular places for walking in the city, and he expects the arches to be a popular spot for people to take images to post of their vacations.

“If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, they’re going to have to grease them down, or I’m going to be up there climbing them,” joked Amy Reilly, a resident of the Anglesea section of North Wildwood walking the Promenade with her husband, Bob, on a recent morning.

They both liked the design, although they were unfamiliar with the city’s plans.

“If they’re reintroducing them from time past, I think it’s got a place,” said Bob Reilly. “It gives it a little character.”

Amy Reilly said she thought they were great. She said she had concerns about lighting on the arches, fearing a potential impact on migrating birds. They are both birdwatchers, she said. But she was reassured by a sign posted on the arches saying they would be “dark sky friendly.”

“People don’t embrace change,” said Bob Reilly.

The arches were not entirely welcomed by City Council, either, with former Council member Stacy Sheehan repeatedly questioning the process for approving the project, and the end result. She raised issues with the proposal over much of 2022. Sheehan did not seek another term and is no longer on council.

According to Mullock, the new lights will be more environmentally sensitive than what has been used more recently, and will reduce overall light pollution.

“It’s really going to be beautiful,” he said.