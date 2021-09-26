Cape May approves $5M contract for new firehouse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, the vote for the new building was unanimous.

“We still have a lot of work to do. We said we would look to break ground in the fall, we said we would be around $5 million and we’re doing that.” Mullock said at the meeting.

Mullock cited a task force put together to design the project, singling out Robert Elwell, Barney Dougherty and Fire Chief Alex Coutler and other members of the fire company.

He also said Council member Baldwin worked hard on the issue, saying the task force members met several times a week on the project. The Historic Preservation Commission approved the proposal.

Councilman Shane Meier asked where members of the public could see the design of the new building. According to Mullock, they would be available at City Hall.

There were seven bids on the project, ranging from the low bid of just over $5 million to more than $6 million.

While the work is underway, the Cape May Fire Department will be stationed at the fire hall of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company on Broadway, Mullock said.

At the meeting, he said city officials planned for the long-term in the building design.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.