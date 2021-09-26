Cape May approves $5M contract for new firehouse

CAPE MAY — City Council approved a $5.13 million contract for the construction of a new firehouse on Franklin Street with Duall Building Restoration Inc. of Mount Laurel.
Mayor Zack Mullock hopes to begin demolition of the current firehouse in October, with a schedule to have a new building completed by next winter.
“There have been hurdles along the way,” Mullock said. “We’re going to work extremely hard until the building is completed.”
The future of the firehouse was a central issue in last year’s race for the mayor’s seat, when then-Councilman Mullock challenged Mayor Chuck Lear. One area of division was over Lear’s preferred option for the site; a multimillion-dollar public safety building that would have combined the police and fire departments in a single building.
Police operations and City Hall are housed nearby, in the former site of Cape May High School on Washington Avenue.
All sides agreed that the existing firehouse was not fit for its purpose. Built in the 1970s, it’s far newer than City Hall and many other buildings in a town famed for its Victorian architecture, but the current structure has been plagued by leaks, mold and problems with climate control.
Last year, Mullock and Council member Stacy Sheehan opposed a $15 million bond to fund the combined building. Voters narrowly back the smaller building option in November, in the same election that put Mullock in the mayor’s seat by a wider margin.
On Tuesday, the vote for the new building was unanimous.
“We still have a lot of work to do. We said we would look to break ground in the fall, we said we would be around $5 million and we’re doing that.” Mullock said at the meeting.
Mullock cited a task force put together to design the project, singling out Robert Elwell, Barney Dougherty and Fire Chief Alex Coutler and other members of the fire company.
He also said Council member Baldwin worked hard on the issue, saying the task force members met several times a week on the project. The Historic Preservation Commission approved the proposal.
Councilman Shane Meier asked where members of the public could see the design of the new building. According to Mullock, they would be available at City Hall.
There were seven bids on the project, ranging from the low bid of just over $5 million to more than $6 million.
While the work is underway, the Cape May Fire Department will be stationed at the fire hall of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company on Broadway, Mullock said.
At the meeting, he said city officials planned for the long-term in the building design.
