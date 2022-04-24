Cape May approves $5 million for new police station

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday approved a $5 million bond ordinance to fund a new police station, with one dissenting vote.

Council member Stacy Sheehan said she supports building a new police station but believes the city should hold off on approving the ordinance until more details of the project are determined.

“To me, there’s a lot of answered questions, such as where we’re putting it, how big is it going to be, who’s designing it?” Sheehan said. She added that once the city borrows the money, it has 18 months to use the funds or face penalties.

“I’m for the police station. I just want to make sure we have everything in place before we go out to bond,” she said.

City auditor Leon Costello said the timetable starts when the city actually borrows the money, not when it approves the bond ordinance.

“That authorizes the borrowing of the borrowing of the money. It doesn’t borrow the money,” Costello said at the meeting. “So until we pull the trigger and actually borrow the money, our 18-month clock doesn’t start.”

The city could wait months after the ordinance approval to actually borrow the funds, he said.

“I just don’t understand what the rush is to put this out there before we have the plans and location for this police station,” Sheehan said.

Mayor Zack Mullock cited rising interest rates as reason to get the bond approved. The approval will give the city’s professionals the approval to move quickly.

“Also, we have to pay somebody to make those plans,” he said. “Frankly, it’s a smart way of doing it.”

Cape May’s police department is housed in the back of City Hall, at 643 Washington St., a building that once served as the city’s high school. By all accounts, the area is not large enough to accommodate the department. Police also use a substation in West Cape May.

The city is still working on a site for a new police building, which has yet to be designed. A likely contender is a property at St. Johns and Lafayette streets, where the city now has its dog park. That property is listed under the state’s Green Acres program and therefore preserved from development.

The night before the City Council meeting, the city had a meeting to discuss plans for the property.

Mullock said that meeting went well, and he expressed optimism that a land swap would be approved.

“Not a guarantee, but certainly worth planning,” Mullock said.

“We’re not going to borrow money that we don’t need and can’t use. That’s just not going to happen,” Costello said.

The city is proposing swapping an undeveloped area in east Cape May, known as the Sewell Tract, an area that was under litigation for decades over whether it could be developed.

For the fraction of an acre downtown where the police station could be placed, the city is proposing to restrict close to five acres in the Sewell Point area. Last year, the state approved the purchase of 96 acres in that area for $19 million, described as a resolution to the long-simmering lawsuit. It’s the largest undeveloped area left in the seaside city.

At the April 18 hearing on the proposed land swap, Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw argued that the city needs a new police station, and the current dog park site is the best place to put it.

The demands on the department have grown, he said, and the proposed location would mean increased visibility for the public and put the department close to the school and a large park. It would also allow easier access to Cape May Point and West Cape May, which the city polices under a consolidation agreement approved with neighboring West Cape May about 20 years ago.

Other sites were considered, Fashaw said, but the Lafayette Street site offers the fastest response times throughout Cape May and the other communities.

“The proposed project will meet the operational needs of the police force and provide adequate parking for police staff, employees and visitors,” he said. He called an update long overdue, for security reasons as well as logistically.

The current holding cells are very outdated, he said.

“If you continue to just put Band-Aids on top of Band-Aids, it’s just not going to get any better,” Fashaw said.

There were no comments from the public on the public hearing for the bond ordinance at the City Council meeting.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

