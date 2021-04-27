 Skip to main content
Cape May appoints first female beach lieutenant
Cape May’s Sara Werner competes during the Women’s Lifeguard Challenge on Tuesday. She finished 15th in 29 minutes, 24 seconds.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

CAPE MAY — Cape May on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sara Werner to Lieutenant of the Cape May Beach Patrol, making her the first female lieutenant in the city's history.

A Tuesday release from the city said Werner "plans to promote a culture filled with transparency, inclusion and trust."

"I look forward to taking on this leadership role in honor of the incredible women who came before me and those who come next," said Werner, a member of the beach patrol for 18 years.

Also announced in the release were new Superintendent of Beaches Chief Harry Back and new Captain Marty Franco.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

