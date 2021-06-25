 Skip to main content
Cape May announces Lafayette Street Park progress
Cape May announces Lafayette Street Park progress

Cape May announced Friday it began work on the long-delayed Lafayette Street Park.

Work on the project started just hours after Cape May Elementary School closed for summer recess with the removal of the debilitated dugouts and the roofs on the entrance gates, affectionately called "Darth Vader helmets."

Completion of the park had stalled for four years because of failure to sort out legal and environmental issues, a news release said. Shortly after Mayor Zachary Mullock's administration took office in January, negotiations to restart the project with Jersey Central Power & Light began. JCP&L owns a major portion of the property and is responsible for cleanup and maintaining the park.

“The Previous Administration had paid over $430,000 toward Engineering," Mullock said in the news release. "That is an outrageous amount of money to pay to engineer a simple park. It is even more absurd that we have very little to show for it.”

The City also replaced the same firm as the Licensed Site Remediation Professional environmental specialist to finish the work that Mullock said is “a reduced rate than was previously being paid.”

The city is in Phase Four of the project, which started with Phase One in 2009 under former mayor Edward Mahaney.

Mullock's administration has met with the Wise-Anderson family for discussions on keeping the family's name as part of the park. 

"We also had a great discussion with Cape May resident Kyle Anderson, father of NBA player Kyle F. Anderson, about the family donating to the park," Mullock said. "We talked about NBA Cares, the NBA's charitable arm, donating to the basketball court as well."

Also in the release, Mullock said the city is looking to improve the basketball court at Kiwanis Park (Duck Pond) on Madison Ave and will soon award that project. The city is also partnering with a local charity on this basketball court.

“Lafayette Street Park has been a long, difficult and expensive mess, but we are actively turning it around and see light at the end of the tunnel," Mullock said. "We are working with the right people, all with one goal. When we have the go ahead, we will be ready, and we will get it done.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

