Cape May announces Lafayette Street Park progress

Cape May announced Friday it began work on the long-delayed Lafayette Street Park.

Work on the project started just hours after Cape May Elementary School closed for summer recess with the removal of the debilitated dugouts and the roofs on the entrance gates, affectionately called "Darth Vader helmets."

Completion of the park had stalled for four years because of failure to sort out legal and environmental issues, a news release said. Shortly after Mayor Zachary Mullock's administration took office in January, negotiations to restart the project with Jersey Central Power & Light began. JCP&L owns a major portion of the property and is responsible for cleanup and maintaining the park.

“The Previous Administration had paid over $430,000 toward Engineering," Mullock said in the news release. "That is an outrageous amount of money to pay to engineer a simple park. It is even more absurd that we have very little to show for it.”

The City also replaced the same firm as the Licensed Site Remediation Professional environmental specialist to finish the work that Mullock said is “a reduced rate than was previously being paid.”

The city is in Phase Four of the project, which started with Phase One in 2009 under former mayor Edward Mahaney.