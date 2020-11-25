 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May announces discounted beach tags for next season
0 comments

Cape May announces discounted beach tags for next season

{{featured_button_text}}
053120_nws_capemay

Cape May beach tag inspector Caitlin Long guards her post by Convention Hall in May.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

CAPE MAY — City officials are offering a discounted price on beach tags for next season.

Starting Tuesday and running through the end of the year, seasonal beach tags cost $25, according to a news release from the city. On Jan. 1, they will cost $30.

Beach tags can be purchased in person at the tax office at 643 Washington St. and the beach tag office at 704 Beach Ave. Tags also can be bought at the city’s website.

For more information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9540.

— Molly Bilinski

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News