Cape May announces discounted beach tags for next season

CAPE MAY — City officials are offering a discounted price on beach tags for next season.
Starting Tuesday and running through the end of the year, seasonal beach tags cost $25, according to a news release from the city. On Jan. 1, they will cost $30.
Beach tags can be purchased in person at the tax office at 643 Washington St. and the beach tag office at 704 Beach Ave. Tags also can be bought at the city’s website.
For more information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9540.
— Molly Bilinski
