Cape May and West Cape May appeal to county on road speeds

CAPE MAY – With City Council weighing an ordinance reducing speeds throughout Cape May, officials in the city and neighboring West Cape May also want to slow things down on county roads.

Mayor Zack Mullock of Cape May and Mayor Carol Sabo took their plea to the Cape May County Board of Commissioners last week, asking for a reduction in the speed limits across the board.

“They seemed to be pretty receptive to the idea,” Mullock said on Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens.”

Pittsburgh Avenue, Delaware Avenue and others in Cape May are listed as county roads, which means their maintenance and their speed limits are up to the county.

In West Cape May, Bayshore Road, Broadway and others are listed as county roads. Some are listed as county highways, with a speed limit of 35 or 40 miles an hours.

Gerald Thornton, the director of the county Board of Commissioners, said the county is always receptive to requests from communities on speed limits. He said officials would definitely consider it.

“You’ve got to go through a process and do some traffic studies,” Thornton said on Tuesday. “As far as I know, you’re required to do that.”

But in some cases, rather than resulting in a speed limit reduction, traffic studies have ended up recommending increasing the speed limit on a road.

“We’re not asking for a study. We’re asking for them to lower it without a study,” Mullock said.

Mullock wants to see a city-wide maximum speed of 25 miles an hour, whether it is a county road or a city street. For a community that’s about two miles across at the widest point, he said, that should be plenty fast, and will not make anyone much later for appointments.

Mullock also cited low-speed vehicles that have become increasingly popular in the Cape May area. They are not allowed on roads with a speed limit over 25, under state law. Mullock said that means the vehicles cannot be used to travel between the two communities, because it would mean crossing roads above that speed limit.

“The police are wondering what to do,” he said.

Cape May County engineer Robert Church was not immediately available for comment.

Thornton said he would know the most about the process for setting speed limits. The decisions cannot be arbitrary, said Cape May County spokesperson Diane Wieland on Tuesday, who indicated a traffic study would be needed.

“It is under consideration. No decision has been made,” Wieland said.

Speeds have been a topic of discussion in Cape May this summer, with City Council looking at reducing speed limits, especially in the narrowest streets in town.

How fast is too fast in Cape May?

City manager Michael Voll plans to find out.

Right now, 25 mph is the default speed limit in town for city streets. In July, Mullock said that is too fast for some neighborhoods, citing both the extremely narrow streets in some areas and the number of pedestrians, bikes, horse-drawn carriages, low-speed vehicles and powered scooters competing for space on the road.

Voll said he has begun working on a report to bring to council in September, outlining recommendations for areas where speed limits could be reduced.

Officials have already cited a few examples, including Corgie Street, Hughes Street and Yacht Avenue, as narrow routes where a speed reduction may be a good idea.

A narrow dead–end street near Cape May Harbor, Yacht Avenue is already has signs near a turn warning drivers that the speed limit is 10 miles an hour.

According to Voll, it appears that sign was put in place by a neighbor, not by the city.

“To be honest with you, I kind of appreciate that. They are looking out for their neighbors,” Mullock said.

Corgie Street, a one-way street running from Franklin Street to the Kiwanis Park at Madison Avenue, does not appear to have any speed limit signs. With cars parked on one side and trees along the sidewalk on the other, the narrow route offers little room for cars.

There are signs posted asking drivers to slow down, but none saying how fast drivers can go. Hughes, also one-way and heading in the opposite direction from Franklin Street, also does not appear to have any posted speed limits.

Most drivers seem to stay under 25 regardless.

Mullock said the city still gets complaints from neighbors about speed, even though someone traveling 25 along Corgie would not be breaking the law. Mullock said it would be “legitimately crazy” to travel that fast on that road.

There are several narrow routes in the Victorian city, including Page Street, which would be considered an alley in many communities.

Mullock said there has not been a notable increase in the number of traffic accidents or speeding tickets, but he believes it would be safer to reduce speeds throughout the community.