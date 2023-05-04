CAPE MAY — From the Cove to the Coast Guard Training Center, dunes line the beaches of Cape May, offering storm protection, scenery and habitat to local and migrating animals.

They also are home to some kinds of plants the city would rather not be there, consultant Peter Lomax told City Council on Tuesday. He was there to unveil a new dune management plan that would include prioritizing which plants should be gone.

Some, such as poison ivy and some thorny species, are fine deep in the dunes, but the city should try to keep them away from the beach paths, Lomax said. Other plants should not be there at all. Some invasive plants can push out native species.

It sounds like the Japanese black pine is a major offender, from Lomax’s presentation to council.

In the forests of Japan, Korea and northwestern China, the evergreens can grow up to 100 feet tall. On the dunes, they will be far smaller, but they are still disliked by many property owners near the beach. That is not why they may be removed from the dunes, Lomax told council.

“They’re not inconvenient trees,” he said. “They’re not trees that inconveniently block a view. They are trees that should not have been there in the first place.”

At one point, he said, the trees were seen as a fast-growing option by many landscapers, but they proved to be very aggressive.

Lomax outlined other issues, including unauthorized public access to the city’s dunes and areas where damage to bulkheads or other fencing has led to sand entering the street.

Council unanimously approved adopting the proposed dune vegetation management plan. Lomax said the next step will be to send it on to the state Department of Environmental Protection for review.

The idea is for the city to be able to undertake projects outlined in the plan without the need for additional permits from the DEP, which would usually be required for any work involving dunes. The work would need local review, including from the city Shade Tree Commission and the local environmental commission.

That could allow work to be completed by city employees, an outside contractor or by residents, if it is included in the plan, Lomax told council. The report also outlined areas of immediate concern, including the dunes at the east end of town, closest to the Coast Guard base and at the Cove section at the other end of the city’s beaches, which is adjacent to a nature preserve.

“Your dune system is an incredibly unique coastal resource,” Lomax said. They include plants that have adapted to the harsh seaside environment, with roots in nutrient-poor sand, little fresh water and salty winds. The plants help sequester carbon, Lomax said, as well as providing food and shelter to migrating birds and other species, while their roots stabilize the dunes.

State officials see dunes as an important element of shore protection from erosion and storms.

“It doesn’t just protect you when the coastal storms arrive. It is a sand bank. It is a reserve of sand, that when that storm passes is then available to redeploy onto the beach,” Lomax said. “That is a natural process.”

Where non-native plants are removed, they would need to be replaced with native plants under the management plan.

“The intent is to leave everything in economically better condition than how we found it,” Lomax said. That would include removing the seedling trees spread from the exiting trees.

“Where you have a mature Japanese black pine, you also have a whole host of progeny,” Lomax said.

City resident Stacy Sheehan had questions about cost. A former council member, she said she recalled an estimate of about $100,000 per block, or for a couple of blocks.

“There will be a financial cost to this,” said Council member Loraine Baldwin. She described it as a daunting undertaking, with no real end, as new plants will continue to grow. Sheehan asked how much dune maintenance currently costs the city.

Not much has been done for some time, Baldwin answered.

“I think that’s why we find ourselves in this situation,” she said.

While many towns have dune grass or some other vegetation, in some areas, Cape May’s dunes are densely grown with tall shrubs and trees.

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said the city already has rules for dune protection, which would remain in place, preventing residents from cutting back vegetation on the dunes.

“No one should be doing anything in the dunes without the city’s say-so,” he said.

While the plan outlines projects, that does not mean the city has to undertake them, Mayor Zack Mullock said. Work could be performed a little at a time.

“This doesn’t stick up to any financial obligation,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s important to recognize you can do as much or as little with this document. It doesn’t obligate you to do anything,” Lomax said.