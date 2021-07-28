Cape May adding church to its central core of Black heritage sites reimagined as community hubs

Updates are also planned for the nearby Stephen Smith House, the vacation home of the industrialist and Underground Railroad agent who bought his freedom from Pennsylvania slave owners and became one of the wealthiest Black men of the 19th century.

The row will be rounded out by the existing Cape May Fire Museum and a forthcoming new building for the Greater Cape May Historical Society.

For the Allen Church, Mayor Zachary Mullock sees it as maintaining a community purpose, while also becoming the new home to the East Lynne Theater Company.

"What I like about the theater though is we won't have a lot of matinees. So that gives us a lot of flexibility during the daytime for other community events," Mullock said. "And I think the acoustics here are top notch."

Mullock estimated renovation costs at $600,000, including a historically accurate replica of the original bell tower, which dates to Allen Church's opening in 1888. The original clapboard will be preserved, and the stained glass windows, which date to the 1920s and include names of some founding members, were repaired and will be re-installed.

"We will be replacing as little as possible," he said.