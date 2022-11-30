Cape May 4-H hosts awards ceremony

The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program held its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of youth members and adult club leaders during a family picnic Nov. 6 at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Cape May Court House.
In addition to recognizing current members, 4-H welcomed 17 new club leaders and more than 40 new youth members to the program. Three new clubs have also begun, including Foxwood Friends, Gaming Innovation Lab and Seaworthy Stables.
For more information on 4-H programs, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
