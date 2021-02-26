Cape introduces $181 million budget with penny tax hike

The budget includes $1 million for expenses related to the pandemic, including for the operation of vaccine clinics, which Thornton said “will provide the resources necessary to vaccinate every willing resident in Cape May County.”

According to the state Department of Health, 154 people have died of the coronavirus in the county, out of 3,667 cases since last March.

A total of 27,546 vaccine doses had been administered in the county as of Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county has said it has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections in New Jersey.

But the crisis is far from over. On Wednesday, Thornton expressed his condolences to the families of two more people who died of the virus in Cape May County, a 99-year-old woman from Ocean City and an 87-year-old Middle Township man.

“Never in our history have we been faced with a situation such as we are experiencing today,” Thornton said in the budget message. “Never has the safety, health and well-being of our residents been more significant. Never have the needs of our families been more crucial, and never has the support of our local businesses been more critical.”