Cape introduces $181 million budget with penny tax hike

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County has introduced a $181 million budget for 2021, which includes a tax increase.
The impact of COVID-19 weighed heavily on the budget process, according to Gerald Thornton, the director of the five-member County Commission. He described that impact as devastating, not only economically in a county whose economy is overwhelmingly dependent on summer tourism, but also emotionally.
“The grief felt by so many of our families, friends and neighbors is shared by us all, as we mourn the passing of each soul lost to this virus,” Thornton said in his budget address Tuesday. “It was not easy to get to this point. After many hours of deliberation, we are presenting a sound spending plan that will support the future needs of Cape May County.”
The all-Republican commission approved the budget 5-0.
As proposed, the projected county tax rate is 23.74 cents for every $100 of assessed value, an increase of a penny over last year. That means the owner of a home assessed at $500,000 would pay $1,187 in county taxes for 2021, in addition to school and municipal taxes, or $50 more than last year.
Thomas Brodesser Jr. was tough when it came to business.
“This increase will enable the county to maintain essential services as well as fund capital improvement projects that include county roads, bridges, zoo exhibits and buildings,” Thornton said in his annual budget address.
The budget includes $1 million for expenses related to the pandemic, including for the operation of vaccine clinics, which Thornton said “will provide the resources necessary to vaccinate every willing resident in Cape May County.”
According to the state Department of Health, 154 people have died of the coronavirus in the county, out of 3,667 cases since last March.
A total of 27,546 vaccine doses had been administered in the county as of Friday.
The county has said it has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections in New Jersey.
But the crisis is far from over. On Wednesday, Thornton expressed his condolences to the families of two more people who died of the virus in Cape May County, a 99-year-old woman from Ocean City and an 87-year-old Middle Township man.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Oath Keepers will not be meeting Thursday at Cape May County’s Ol…
“Never in our history have we been faced with a situation such as we are experiencing today,” Thornton said in the budget message. “Never has the safety, health and well-being of our residents been more significant. Never have the needs of our families been more crucial, and never has the support of our local businesses been more critical.”
He said county staff and recently appointed county Administrator Kevin Lare have worked diligently on the budget proposal, which he said provides for services, improves infrastructure and readies the county to face an uncertain future.
According to Thornton, the budget includes fewer full-time and seasonal employees than the 2020 budget.
He also cited ongoing improvements to the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, with the aim of bringing new jobs in aviation and technology, and the County Commons project at Routes 9 and 47 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, which was formerly the Kmart shopping plaza.
A Department of Veterans Affairs clinic is now open at the site, and in about a month, Social Services, the Department of Aging and Veterans Affairs will also move to the site, which combines public use and private businesses.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After a spring and summer that saw occupancy tax revenue losses of mo…
Thornton said the Commons will provide more jobs and a gathering place for local families.
“Cape May County is moving forward in addressing local and national issues that are impacting our residents,” he said. “Our families are hurting, and we must all work together to combat the spread of the coronavirus while vaccinating all of those willing, and to continue to work to provide the services our residents have been accustomed to receiving.”
The final vote on the budget is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 23. Those interested may comment during the public hearing, which will be accessible remotely.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.