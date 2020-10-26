Cape initiative offers upgrades to public spaces

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — AC/DC blasts out over the bay from a portable speaker set on a bench near an open tackle box.
Tony Borden, of Sea Isle City, claims the fish like the vibrations, but it seems more likely that the music is for his benefit rather than a lure for any flounder lurking in the depths off a fishing pier at the end of Old Avalon Boulevard.
The pier was once the site of the bridge to Avalon, crossing a narrow section of the channel to 21st Street. But the bridge closed decades ago when a new one was built to the south. The old bridge then served for years as a fishing pier, until it reached a level of disrepair that crossed the line from weathered to hazardous.
Township officials cited safety concerns when they closed the pier in 2016, and earlier this year reopened a new pier in the same spot. Mayor Tim Donohue said the township wanted to have a grand opening for the project, but has avoided that kind of gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget for the project was nearly $5 million, with a significant portion of that coming from a county fund for open space projects. But work is not completed yet. The township has applied for funding for additional improvements, as part of an aesthetic upgrade planned for projects throughout Cape May County.
In fact, the pier is one of several projects proposed to include additional funding under a plan to bring a consistent design to projects throughout the county. Middle Township projects on the list include improvements to the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex on Fulling Mill Road and the extensively renovated Rio Grande Park on Railroad Avenue.
Each will see upgraded elements and additional work as part of a county initiative called the Creative Placemaking Plan. The idea is to use similar materials and design elements in parks and public spaces throughout Cape May County for projects funded through Open Spaces Cape May County, what used to be called the county Open Space and Farmland Preservation Fund.
“People did not have a way to know about the Open Spaces trust fund,” said Leslie Gimeno, the county planning director. “We wanted to make sure the benefits of the program were widely recognized throughout the county.”
Over the course of a year, the county worked on the design elements and the rebranding of the long-standing program.
In 1989, county voters agreed to add a penny to the tax rate per $100 of assessed value to fund the preservation of open spaces. That took place either through the purchase of property or by buying the development rights from active farmers, which could help agricultural uses make economic sense as property values continued to skyrocket.
Those purchases still take place, but in 2013, the program’s mandate was expanded to include parks and recreation projects and spending on historic preservation. That 1 cent on the tax rate now brings in about $4.8 million a year, Gimeno said. Towns and nonprofit organizations bring projects to the Open Space Board, which makes recommendations to the Cape May County Board of Freeholders on which projects to fund.
The reimbursement comes after the project’s completion, she said.
“The idea is to reach into every community,” she said, helping projects that will improve life throughout the county.
The placemaking plan is a way to tie those projects together.
“We launched this initiative to connect the wide variety of individual projects through visual cues, structures, furnishings, signage, and wayfinding to create a system of open spaces that residents and visitors will long to explore,” reads a statement from the county freeholders announcing the initiative.
Benches, trash receptacles, lights and signs will each follow a common aesthetic, divided into categories for different environments throughout the Cape, including coastal, marshland, woodland, agricultural and urban and historic environments, each with a distinct background and color scheme.
A demonstration site is planned for the north end of the county, at the bayside beach in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township where a pedestrian walkway crosses the Great Egg Harbor Bay along the Garden State Parkway bridge from Atlantic County.
But the Rio Grande park is much closer to completion, with crews now finishing up the landscaping work. The park has been in existence for years but has seen little use and few improvements until now. In addition to new fields and new playground equipment, the park is set to be home to tennis and basketball courts and Middle Township’s first dog park.
Set close to the Middle Township bike path, the improvements will also include a bike repair station where riders can refill the air in their tires and use tools.
“It’s going to be pretty neat,” Mayor Tim Donohue said.
The open space fund put more than $1 million toward the project. Donohue said the township asked to be included in the placemaking plan as well, after the plans for the park were already set.
“They’ve come in and added more money at the end,” he said. “It’s not just aesthetics. It’s going to improve the lighting and the signage and help people navigate the bike path.”
The existing bike path runs from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lower Township to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. The next phase is to continue north and connect to the bike path in Dennis Township, to eventually tie into a county-spanning bike path system leading to the Beesleys Point site.
Other plans call for the improvement to a parking area at Norbury’s Landing on the Delaware Bay in the Del Haven section of the township and the potential of creating a kayak launch at the Carol Nicoletta Memorial Park at the end of Shell Bay Avenue on the other side of the township.
According to Donohue, plans are to increase recreational opportunities throughout the township, but also to improve access for people with limited mobility.
The Rio Grande park is likely to be open within a few weeks, Donohue said.
Finding a route for the extension of the bike path was a difficult process, he said, but that project could be under construction next year.
Within a year, Gimeno said, the upgraded design elements could be used in 10 or more sites around the county, including additional improvements at the fishing pier in Avalon Manor.
On a sunny weekday morning in October, as the tide started to turn around, Borden had the pier to himself for most of the day. He said he used the pier through the summer, a big savings compared to renting a fishing boat to reach the deep water near the pier.
He has not yet caught a striped bass there, he said, but he had an elaborate story from the summer that ended with him reeling in a 23-inch flounder, comfortably above the state limit of 19 inches to keep it.
Where there was a chain-link fence blocking access last year, there is now a small parking lot with two marked parking spaces, including one reserved for people with mobility issues, new decking and wooden railings and a covered gazebo. There is also a shaded station for cutting bait and a hand pump for bay water.
Cars can also park on the side of Old Avalon Boulevard near where it dead ends at the pier.
