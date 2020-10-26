Cape initiative offers upgrades to public spaces

But the Rio Grande park is much closer to completion, with crews now finishing up the landscaping work. The park has been in existence for years but has seen little use and few improvements until now. In addition to new fields and new playground equipment, the park is set to be home to tennis and basketball courts and Middle Township’s first dog park.

Set close to the Middle Township bike path, the improvements will also include a bike repair station where riders can refill the air in their tires and use tools.

“It’s going to be pretty neat,” Mayor Tim Donohue said.

The open space fund put more than $1 million toward the project. Donohue said the township asked to be included in the placemaking plan as well, after the plans for the park were already set.

“They’ve come in and added more money at the end,” he said. “It’s not just aesthetics. It’s going to improve the lighting and the signage and help people navigate the bike path.”

The existing bike path runs from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lower Township to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. The next phase is to continue north and connect to the bike path in Dennis Township, to eventually tie into a county-spanning bike path system leading to the Beesleys Point site.